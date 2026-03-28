The excitement around Royal Challengers Bengaluru is at an all-time high as they gear up for IPL 2026, entering the season as defending champions for the first time in history.

Led by star batter Virat Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar RCB will begin their title defense campaign in grand fashion against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 2026, at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday that the first phase of the TATA IPL 2026 will run from March 28 to April 12, with defending champions RCB hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the season opener.

The league is releasing the schedule in phases this year as assembly elections are expected in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the tournament window.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Full Schedule – IPL 2026

Match Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) 1 28-Mar Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 7:30 PM 11 05-Apr Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 7:30 PM 16 10-Apr Rajasthan Royals Guwahati 7:30 PM 20 12-Apr Mumbai Indians Mumbai 7:30 PM 23 15-Apr Lucknow Super Giants Bengaluru 7:30 PM 26 18-Apr Delhi Capitals Bengaluru 3:30 PM 34 24-Apr Gujarat Titans Bengaluru 7:30 PM 39 27-Apr Delhi Capitals Delhi 7:30 PM 42 30-Apr Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 7:30 PM 50 07-May Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 7:30 PM 54 10-May Mumbai Indians Raipur 7:30 PM 57 13-May Kolkata Knight Riders Raipur 7:30 PM 61 17-May Punjab Kings Dharamsala 3:30 PM 67 22-May Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 7:30 PM

In terms of venues, RCB will play most of their home games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium while a couple of fixtures are scheduled in Raipur giving fans in central India a chance to witness the action live.

Having clinched their maiden IPL title in 2025 after years of near misses RCB now carry the confidence and momentum into the new season. With a strong squad with an experienced core and Virat Kohli in top form the team will be aiming not just to compete but to dominate.

As the tournament unfolds all eyes will be on RCB to see if they can successfully defend their crown and establish a new era of dominance in IPL history.

From “Almost” to Champions: RCB’s Long-Awaited Triumph in 2025

Almost champions in 2009.

Almost champions again in 2011.

Almost there in 2016, when a breathtaking Virat Kohli season carried them to the final.

Then came 2025 the season when the script finally flipped.

Led by captain Rajat Patidar, RCB put together one of their best seasons ever. Their batting looked strong as always the bowlers stepped up at the right time and the team kept winning matches throughout the tournament.

They carried this momentum all the way to the final where they defeated Punjab Kings to win the title.

For fans who had waited years to see their team lift the trophy it was a special moment Bengaluru could finally celebrate and feel proud.