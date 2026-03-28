IPL 2026 RCB Full Updated Squad, Players Price List, Best Playing 11: Kohli’s Red and Gold Brigade prepared to defend title
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by Rajat Patidar and headlined by Virat Kohli's presence head out to defend their title from 2025. Check out their players' price, full squad and best playing 11 here.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into IPL 2026 with a big responsibility on their shoulders they are now the defending champions. After finally winning their first ever IPL title last season under captain Rajat Patidar, the team will look to continue their success.
Instead of making majowsar changes, RCB have decided to stick with the same group of players who helped them win the trophy. The management has shown trust in their core squad while making a few smart additions.
At the mini-auction, they signed all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 7 crore and brought in New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy as a backup for Josh Hazlewood.
Meanwhile, players like Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, and Mayank Agarwal were released.
However, the team faces some early challenges. Hazlewood is expected to miss the first few matches due to injury.
Additionally Yash Dayal will not be part of the squad this season due to ongoing legal issues.
New owners and big commercial changes
Off the field, RCB have seen a major transformation. The franchise has been sold for a massive $1.78 billion (₹16,660 crore), making them the most expensive team in IPL history. The deal was completed on 24 March.
The new ownership group is led by the Aditya Birla Group, along with partners like the Times of India Group, Blackstone, and Bolt Ventures. The team was previously owned by United Spirits Limited, a part of Diageo, which has now sold its entire stake.
Aryaman Vikram Birla will take charge as the chairman of the new ownership group. Along with this change, RCB have also signed new commercial deals for IPL 2026. London-based tech brand Nothing has come in as the new title sponsor, replacing Qatar Airways.
With a strong squad and fresh backing, RCB will aim to continue their winning momentum in IPL 2026.
IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Players’ Price
Player
Role
Price
Status
Virat Kohli
Batter
₹21.00 Cr
Retained
Josh Hazlewood
Bowler
₹12.75 Cr
Retained
Phil Salt
WK-Batter
₹11.50 Cr
Retained
Rajat Patidar (C)
Batter
₹11.00 Cr
Retained
Jitesh Sharma
WK-Batter
₹11.00 Cr
Retained
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bowler
₹10.75 Cr
Retained
Venkatesh Iyer
All-rounder
₹7.00 Cr
Auction Buy
Rasikh Dar
Bowler
₹6.00 Cr
Retained
Krunal Pandya
All-rounder
₹5.75 Cr
Retained
Mangesh Yadav
All-rounder
₹5.20 Cr
Auction Buy
Yash Dayal
Bowler
₹5.00 Cr
Retained
Tim David
All-rounder
₹3.00 Cr
Retained
Suyash Sharma
Bowler
₹2.60 Cr
Retained
Jacob Bethell
All-rounder
₹2.60 Cr
Retained
Jacob Duffy
Bowler
₹2.00 Cr
Auction Buy
Devdutt Padikkal
Batter
₹2.00 Cr
Retained
Nuwan Thushara
Bowler
₹1.60 Cr
Retained
Romario Shepherd
All-rounder
₹1.50 Cr
Retained
Jordan Cox
WK-Batter
₹75 Lakh
Auction Buy
Swapnil Singh
All-rounder
₹50 Lakh
Retained
Vicky Ostwal
Bowler
₹30 Lakh
Auction Buy
Satvik Deswal
Batter
₹30 Lakh
Auction Buy
Vihaan Malhotra
All-rounder
₹30 Lakh
Auction Buy
Kanishk Chouhan
All-rounder
₹30 Lakh
Auction Buy
Abhinandan Singh
Bowler
₹30 Lakh
Retained
IPL 2026: Full RCB Squad
Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jordan Cox (WK)