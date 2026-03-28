Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into IPL 2026 with a big responsibility on their shoulders they are now the defending champions. After finally winning their first ever IPL title last season under captain Rajat Patidar, the team will look to continue their success.

Instead of making majowsar changes, RCB have decided to stick with the same group of players who helped them win the trophy. The management has shown trust in their core squad while making a few smart additions.

At the mini-auction, they signed all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 7 crore and brought in New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy as a backup for Josh Hazlewood.

Meanwhile, players like Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, and Mayank Agarwal were released.

However, the team faces some early challenges. Hazlewood is expected to miss the first few matches due to injury.

Additionally Yash Dayal will not be part of the squad this season due to ongoing legal issues.

New owners and big commercial changes

Off the field, RCB have seen a major transformation. The franchise has been sold for a massive $1.78 billion (₹16,660 crore), making them the most expensive team in IPL history. The deal was completed on 24 March.

The new ownership group is led by the Aditya Birla Group, along with partners like the Times of India Group, Blackstone, and Bolt Ventures. The team was previously owned by United Spirits Limited, a part of Diageo, which has now sold its entire stake.

Aryaman Vikram Birla will take charge as the chairman of the new ownership group. Along with this change, RCB have also signed new commercial deals for IPL 2026. London-based tech brand Nothing has come in as the new title sponsor, replacing Qatar Airways.

With a strong squad and fresh backing, RCB will aim to continue their winning momentum in IPL 2026.

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Players’ Price

Player Role Price Status Virat Kohli Batter ₹21.00 Cr Retained Josh Hazlewood Bowler ₹12.75 Cr Retained Phil Salt WK-Batter ₹11.50 Cr Retained Rajat Patidar (C) Batter ₹11.00 Cr Retained Jitesh Sharma WK-Batter ₹11.00 Cr Retained Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler ₹10.75 Cr Retained Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder ₹7.00 Cr Auction Buy Rasikh Dar Bowler ₹6.00 Cr Retained Krunal Pandya All-rounder ₹5.75 Cr Retained Mangesh Yadav All-rounder ₹5.20 Cr Auction Buy Yash Dayal Bowler ₹5.00 Cr Retained Tim David All-rounder ₹3.00 Cr Retained Suyash Sharma Bowler ₹2.60 Cr Retained Jacob Bethell All-rounder ₹2.60 Cr Retained Jacob Duffy Bowler ₹2.00 Cr Auction Buy Devdutt Padikkal Batter ₹2.00 Cr Retained Nuwan Thushara Bowler ₹1.60 Cr Retained Romario Shepherd All-rounder ₹1.50 Cr Retained Jordan Cox WK-Batter ₹75 Lakh Auction Buy Swapnil Singh All-rounder ₹50 Lakh Retained Vicky Ostwal Bowler ₹30 Lakh Auction Buy Satvik Deswal Batter ₹30 Lakh Auction Buy Vihaan Malhotra All-rounder ₹30 Lakh Auction Buy Kanishk Chouhan All-rounder ₹30 Lakh Auction Buy Abhinandan Singh Bowler ₹30 Lakh Retained

IPL 2026: Full RCB Squad

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jordan Cox (WK)

All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Duffy, Yash Dayal, Abhinandan Singh

Coaching: Andy Flower (Head Coach).

RCB Best Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt , Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jacob Bethell , Tim David , Jitesh Sharma (WK), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood , Rasikh Dar