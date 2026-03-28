Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, with players wearing black armbands.

From Virat Kohli to captain Rajat Patidar, every player will don the armbands, the gesture comes as a mark of respect following a tragic chapter linked to the franchise’s recent history, casting a subdued note over the season opener.

A tribute to the ’11 fans who never made it home’

The gesture is part of a series of tributes organised by the franchise and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to honor the 11 fans who tragically lost their lives on June 4, 2025.

Exactly one day after RCB clinched their maiden IPL title in Ahmedabad last year, the city of Bengaluru witnessed a massive homecoming celebration that turned into a nightmare. A stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, triggered by extreme overcrowding and security lapses, claimed 11 lives and left over 50 others injured.

Official confirmation

The official confirmation of the Bengaluru players wearing jersey number 11 came from the RCB CEO Rajesh Menon.

“The players will be wearing jersey No.11 for the practice on the game day, the practice time before the match,” Rajesh Menon had told reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday (March 24, 2026).

“Apart from that, they will be also wearing black armbands on that day. We are also looking at having 11 permanent seats in Chinnaswamy Stadium forever. This is for the 11 fans who will be with us forever,” he added.

The ’11’ memorials

The black armbands are only one facet of a league-wide effort to ensure the tragedy is never forgotten. Fans at the stadium and watching on TV will notice several other tributes today:

Permanent vacant seats: In a move mirroring Liverpool FC’s Hillsborough memorial, 11 seats in a prominent stand have been retired. They will remain permanently empty for every IPL and international match held at this venue.

Jersey No. 11: During the pre-match warm-ups today, all RCB players wore jerseys emblazoned with the number 11 on the back.

Memorial Plaque: A commemorative plaque was unveiled near the stadium’s inner entrance earlier this afternoon by the Home Minister and KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad.

Cancelled opening ceremony: In a significant shift from IPL tradition, the BCCI cancelled the grand opening ceremony in Bengaluru this year, opting instead for a minute of silence before the first ball.

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A new era of safety

The tragedy led to a year-long isolation for the Chinnaswamy, which was briefly stripped of its hosting rights for major global events. To regain its status for IPL 2026, the stadium has undergone a Rs 7 crore safety overhaul.

The venue now features AI-powered CCTV surveillance that provides real-time alerts on crowd density, widened entry corridors and a digital-only ticketing system that includes integrated Metro passes to manage the influx of fans.

The first ball of the RCB vs SRH will be bowled at 07:30 pm (IST).