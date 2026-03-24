A section of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will remain permanently empty as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) begin their IPL 2026 campaign, in a tribute that underlines the weight of last year’s tragedy.

In a joint decision by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and the franchise, 11 seats in a prominent stand have been retired from public sale and will never be occupied again. The move commemorates the 11 fans who lost their lives in the June 4, 2025 stampede during celebrations of RCB’s maiden IPL title.

The incident, which unfolded outside the stadium amid massive crowds, marked one of the darkest days in the city’s sporting history. By keeping the seats empty across all matches, including IPL fixtures and international games, authorities aim to create a permanent, visible reminder within the venue.

“It is painful to even think about that day,” KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad confirmed the state association’s plans in an interaction with TOI. “We collectively felt it was vital to honour the memory of those 11 people. We don’t want to rekindle any pain; instead, remember them. That’s why we decided to place an epitaph of the cricket fans whose lives were cut short tragically.”

RCB’s tribute similar to Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield

RCB’s tribute draws a poignant parallel to the Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield, where Liverpool FC commemorates the 97 fans who died in the 1989 stadium crush.

Alongside the retired seats, a memorial plaque will be unveiled near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium’s inner entrance, close to the iconic murals, before the March 28 opener.

On match day, the names of the 11 victims will be displayed on the giant screens, followed by a minute of silence. In a show of league-wide solidarity, the visiting Sunrisers Hyderabad squad is also expected to join the tribute.

The ‘New’ Chinnaswamy

The tragedy led to a massive administrative shake-up and the eventual election of the Venkatesh Prasad-led committee. For the 2026 season, the stadium has undergone a total safety transformation.

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For instance, all M-ticket holders must now complete a digital verification to prevent overcrowding at the gates.

In a first, every match ticket now includes a free Metro pass to manage the influx of fans into the Central Business District.

Six new entry points and widened walkways have been installed to ensure a smooth flow of spectators.