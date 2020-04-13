Ravindra Jadeja showcases sword swinging skills in video, David Warner hails Indian all-rounder

Indian All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (File Photo: IE)

Indian cricket team allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has earned praise from an unexpected corner and that too for his non-cricketing skills displayed outside of the ground. Australian opener David Warner has praised the trademark sword celebration of Ravindra Jadeja. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Jadeja was seen practising daredevilry with a real sword while at home during the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 . Jadeja also uses this sword celebration after reaching any batting milestone on the cricket pitch. The praise from David Warner must have sounded unexpected for Jadeja who enjoys a fierce rivalry with the blistering Aussie opener.

Jadeja posted a video on social media on Sunday where he was seen wielding a sword. “A Sword that loses its light but never disobey its master,” Jadeja captioned the video. David Warner commented on Jadeja’s video, saying, “how nice,” using a few laughing emoticons.

Warner had also posted a video of himself a few days ago where he was seen imitating the iconic celebration of Jadeja’s spear. Warner had posted a last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) throwback video in which he could be seen swinging a bat like a sword during a photoshoot. “Throwback to a commercial we were doing for @sunrisershyd this time last year Do you think I’ve got @royalnavghan covered for the spear,” Warner wrote in the tweet.

Haha how good ???????????? — David Warner (@davidwarner31) April 13, 2020

Sharing the video Warner had been telling his fans whether or not he was similar to Jadeja. Not only Jadeja but also India’s captain Virat Kohli and Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha also replied to Warner’s bat-wielding celebration.

The video that the Australian cricketer shared was of a commercial shot last year. Warner, who is the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, was swinging the bat like a sword and he suddenly bursts into laughter when the director says cut. This celebration of swinging his willow like a sword has become Ravindra Jadeja’s patent style on the field.

The 13th edition of the IPL was scheduled to begin March 29, however, the Coronavirus pandemic forced the BCCI to postpone the T20 tournament indefinitely.