Ravindra Jadeja run out: Kieron Pollard happy with umpire’s decision

West Indian captain Kieron Pollard was satisfied with the third umpire’s decision in the Ravindra Jadeja run out controversy. Ravindra Jadeja was well short of his crease when Roston Chase aimed a bull’s eye at the stumps during the first ODI of the series in Chennai. While talking about the incident during the post-match presentation Pollard said: ” We appealed and the umpire did not take it at that time but eventually the right decision was taken”.

The incident happened in the 48th over of the innings when Ravindra Jadeja was well short of his crease after a direct hit from Roston Chase. However, the on-field umpire gave it not out. But after watching the replay on the big screen West Indies players appealed again after which the on-field umpire referred it to the third umpire who then adjudged Jadeja out which was strange considering something like this had never happened before.

Kieron Pollard’s view on the run-out was the opposite of what Virat Kohli said. Kohli was not happy with what had happened in the Ravindra Jadeja run out incident and had expressed his strong views regarding the same in the post-match presentation. The West Indian captain Kieron Pollard also praised Hetmyer for his match-winning innings and said, “Hetmyer has come under a lot of scrutiny and criticism but as a management group we have faith in him”.

In the second half of the match, West Indian batters did not give the Indian bowlers any chance and kept smashing them all around the park. Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope batted well and smashed centuries to make sure they won the game comfortably.

Hetmyer struck 139 in just 106 balls with a strike rate of 131.13. The left-handed batsman’s innings was studded with 11 boundaries and 7 sixes. Hope played the role of the anchor at the other end as he scored 102 in 151 balls. Hope in the post-match presentation revealed that he was suffering from cramps and was struggling in the middle. However, he batted well and remained unbeaten to help his team win the match.

India is 1-0 down in the three-match series and the next two games will be a must-win for the Men in Blue if they want to win the series.