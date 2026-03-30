In a high-octane IPL 2026 clash at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Ravindra Jadeja dismantled his former franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with his bowling spell. However, it wasn’t just the wickets that grabbed the headlines, it was a cold, calculated “gun celebration” directed at his former teammate Shivam Dube that has sent the internet into a frenzy.

The moment that broke the Internet

The tension was already at a boiling point following the blockbuster pre-season trade that saw Jadeja move to the Rajasthan Royals after 13 years in Chennai. When Dube walked out with CSK reeling, the matchup was inevitable.

After being smoked for a massive six on the first ball he faced, Jadeja responded with a signature sliding delivery that trapped Sarfaraz Khan plumb in front, later tempting Dube to go for the big shot which only went as far as the fielder. As the batter started walking back, Jadeja stood his ground, looked Dube dead in the eye, and mimicked a “holstering the gun” celebration.

Watch the video here:

A special return in Pink for Ravindra Jadeja 🩷



🎥 Two quick wickets in his very first over back for the Royals 🔥



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/UzbuFk5G26#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RRvCSK | @rajasthanroyals | @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/leq4EyMRha — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2026

A revenge spell for the ages

Jadeja’s performance was the final nail in the coffin for a CSK batting lineup that looked lost without the injured MS Dhoni.

Jadeja removed both Sarfaraz and Shivam in a single over, effectively ending any hopes of a middle-order recovery.

He finished his spell with clinical figures of 2/18 in 3 overs, maintaining an economy of 06.00.

Having been traded away for Sanju Samson ahead of the season, Jadeja made a perfect statement with the ball in hand as CSK were bowled out 127 in their opening match.

The state of play

At the innings break, CSK finds themselves in a hole, salvaged only by a late-order cameo from Jamie Overton (43 off 36). With a modest total to defend on a Guwahati track that looks to have slowed down, all eyes are now on how Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad uses his resources to try and defend the total.