The blockbuster partnership that defined the resurgence of the Indian men’s cricket team has been officially transported to Europe’s upcoming T20 frontier. Former India head coach Rahul Dravid had entered franchise ownership by acquiring a primary stake in the Dublin Guardians for the inaugural edition of the ICC-sanctioned European T20 Premier League (ETPL).

In a major coup, Dravid’s first executive move was securing the services of veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, handing him total athletic control as both the captain and mentor of the team. While the exact financial figures of the contract remain strictly confidential under league disclosure regulations, industry insiders confirm that Ashwin has commanded a massive, premier-tier compensation package to anchor the newly formed Irish franchise.

Getting Out of Ashwin’s Way: The Dravid Blueprint

Known for his measured, behind-the-scenes methodology, Rahul Dravid has explicitly stated that he has no intention of micromanaging or occupying space in the dugout. Instead, his operational philosophy relies entirely on empowering Ashwin to construct the team’s identity on the pitch.

Speaking at the official ETPL media launch in Dublin, Dravid emphasized:

“I think honestly, the plan is for me not actually to get involved in the cricketing side of things… You certainly won’t see me in the dugout… But I will certainly be supportive. I think we’re lucky to have signed on someone like Ashwin as a captain and a mentor. And we’ll put a team around him that will allow him to lead the team and run the team in the way that he wants to.”

The ETPL Grid: Europe’s New Cricket Frontier

Scheduled to run from August 26 to September 20, 2026, the ETPL is a joint initiative backed by Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association. The tournament features a unique cross-border structure with six city-based franchises competing in a round-robin format across the Netherlands, Scotland, and Ireland.

The league features an incredible lineup of global legends and marquee players serving as owners, ambassadors, and captains

Franchise Primary Owner / Public Face Icon Player / Captain Dublin Guardians Rahul Dravid Ravichandran Ashwin Belfast Wolves / Irish Wolves Glenn Maxwell (co-owner, with Rohan Lund) TBD Amsterdam Flames Steve Waugh Mitchell Marsh Rotterdam Dockers Jonty Rhodes / Faf du Plessis / Heinrich Klaasen Faf du Plessis Glasgow Cosmic Tansha Batra (with Chris Gayle as co-owner/Global Brand Ambassador) TBD (Coach: Matthew Hayden) Edinburgh Castle Rockers Nathan McCullum / Kyle Mills Mitchell Santner

Why the Move Makes Complete Sense

For Ashwin, the appointment presents an ideal landscape. Having spent years operating as one of cricket’s premier modern intellectuals, stepping into a dual captain-mentor role allows him the tactical freedom he thrives under. Furthermore, with global blockbusters like Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, and Trent Boult set to feature across the competition, the league provides Associate Nation players from across Europe a rare opportunity to rub shoulders with verified world-class talent under Ashwin’s direct guidance.