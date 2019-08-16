Ravi Shastri to continue as Team India’s head coach

Ravi Shastri was appointed as India’s chief coach for the first time in 2017. (Reuters)

Ravi Shastri to continue Team India’s coach: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday retained Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the national cricket team. The interview panel headed by former captain Kapil Dev picked Shastri over Australia’s Tom Moody and New Zealand’s Mike Hesson. Former Indian player Robin Singh and team manager Lalchand Rajput were also in the race, while former West Indian captain Phil Simmons had backed out of the interview round earlier in the day.

The BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising cricket great Kapil Dev, former India batsman and coach Anshuman Gaekwad and former women’s captain Shanta Rangaswamy, conducted the interviews.

“Number three was Tom Moody, number two was Mike Hesson. Number one is Ravi Shastri as all of you were expecting… (But) It was a very close race,” Kapil Dev said.

Responding to a question during the press conference in Mumbai, Kapil Dev said captain Virat Kohli’s views were not sought before the panel finalised Shastri’s name for the top job.

Shastri was first appointed as the head coach of the senior team in 2017. He had replaced Anil Kumble whose differences with Virat Kohli was widely reported in the media. The former all-rounder has also served as the manager during 2007 tour of Bangladesh and Team Director from 2014 to 2016.

Team India has had a great record under Ravi Shastri, however, it has also lost two World Cup semi-finals in 2015 and 2019. India have won 13 out of 21 Tests, 43 out of 60 ODIs and 25 T20 Internationals out of 36 in Ravi Shastri’s tenure.