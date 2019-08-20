Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan against Bangladesh for one-off Test

This will be Afghanistan’s third test match ever.

Rashid Khan will lead Afghanistan in a Test series against Bangladesh. The test match between the two teams will take place from 5th September to 9th September. The Afghanistan Cricket Board had announced that Rashid Khan will be captain soon after their World Cup exit. Gulbadin Naib was sacked from captaincy following his win less show during the ICC 2019 World Cup. The series against Afghanistan will have one test match which will be held in Chattogram previously known as Chittagong. This will be Afghanistan’s third test match ever. They have previously played against India and Ireland.

Afghanistan had registered their first win against Ireland back in March 2019 at their earlier home ground which was Dehradun. Rashid Khan will be hoping to start the tour with a win against a well balanced Bangladesh side. With experienced players like Asghar Afghan in the team, Rashid Khan will be hoping to bank on their experience when he takes the field against Bangladesh. The leg spinner’s record against Bangladesh is decent in ODI cricket. He has played five ODI matches against them and has scalped 10 wickets with an economy rate of 3.76 and a strike rate of 35.40.

The pitch in Bangladesh could assist the spinners which could play to Afghanistan’s advantage as the team has quality spinners in their squad. Shapoor Zadran has been included in the squad and he could make his Test debut against Bangladesh as well.

After the test series, Afghanistan cricket team will be a t20 series. It will be a triangular T20I series which will be held between Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan Squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Ihsanullah Janat, Javid Ahmadi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Qais Ahmad, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Afsar Zazai and Shapoor Zadran.