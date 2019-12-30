Watch: Rashid Khan flaunts his new ‘camel’ bat during BBL; Sunrisers Hyderabad ask to him to carry it for IPL 2020

Rashid Khan flaunted a new bat design at the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League. (Twitter/meljones_33)

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan on Sunday surprised his fans as he flaunted a new bat design during a match between Adelaide Strikers and defending champions Melbourne Renegades in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League — BBL 2019.

Playing for the Adelaide Strikers, Rashid was seen holding a bat that had a depression on its back, which Cricket Australia termed as “The Camel”. The depression on the back of the bat gave it the look of a camel’s back.

“They call it ‘The Camel’. Thoughts on @rashidkhan_19’s new style of bat? #BBL09,” cricket.com.au captioned the picture of the “camel” bat on Twitter.

Carry it along for IPL 2020, @rashidkhan_19! ???? https://t.co/qP0WVo1S8v — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 29, 2019

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad came up with a reply on cricket.com.au’s tweet, asking the star all-rounder to “carry it along for IPL 2020”. Rashid Khan was brought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017 for Rs 4 crore.

As far as the BBL match is concerned, Rashid Khan turned up with power-packed all-round performance. He smashed 25 runs off 16 balls, including two boundaries and as many sixes to take his team’s total score to 155 for the loss of six wickets. With the ball, he had a stellar spell and gave away just 15 runs in 4 overs and taking two wickets. His spectacular performance helped Adelaide Strikers beat Melbourne Renegades by 18 runs.

Earlier in the second innings, the clash between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades took a dramatic turn in the 17th over when Rashid Khan’s delivery crashed into Renegade batsman Beau Webster and the entire team seemed convinced that he was out.

It seemed like the on-field umpire Greg Davidson would start to raise his finger to signal the batsman out but changed his mind midway and started scratching his nose.

As soon as Rashid Khan appealed to the umpire and turned towards the batsman to celebrate the wicket with his teammates, the umpire soon confirmed the batsman was not out. The decision came as a shock to both the batsman and the fielding side.

???? Greg Davidson with a bit of an itchy schnoz at Marvel Stadium #nosegate #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/m3M772Atox — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2019

Big Bash League’s official Twitter handle posted a video of the incident. “Greg Davidson with a bit of an itchy schnoz at Marvel Stadium #nosegate #BBL09,” the caption of the video read.

Renegades, however, could not take advantage and their innings crashed on 137/8 – 18 runs short of the target.