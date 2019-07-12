Rashid Khan appointed Afghanistan cricket team captain across all formats

Soon after the World Cup concluded for Afghanistan, ACB has made another drastic change and handed over the reign of the team to Rashid Khan. (Reuters)

Rashid Khan has been appointed as the captain of Afghanistan cricket team in place of Gulbadin Naib across all the three formats of the game, country’s cricket board confirmed on Friday. Asghar Afghan, who was sacked as the captain of the team ahead of the World Cup 2019, has been appointed as the Vice-Captain of the team.

Ahead of the marquee event, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had made major changes in the squad and handed over the captaincy to Gulbadin Naib in ODIs, Rashid Khan in T20s and Rahmat Shah in Tests. ACB’s move to remove Afghan right before the World Cup did not go down well with several players as they took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the cricket board’s decision.

@rashidkhan_19 appointed as Team Afghanistan’s new Captain across all three formats while Asghar Afghan appointed as Vice-Captain. pic.twitter.com/s78Nso67aF — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 12, 2019

Afghanistan had a disappointing World Cup campaign as the team lost all nine of its games and finished at the bottom of the points table. Afghanistan played World Cup under the captaincy of Gulbadin Naib. His bowling performance was not as per expectations. He gave away runs at an economy rate of 6.39. He scored 194 runs at an average of 21.5 and more importantly lacked the tactical strength to take the team in a winning position.

Under Afghan’s captaincy, Afghanistan registered 31 wins in ODIs and 37 victories in 46 T20Is. He led the side to their maiden Test win against Ireland this year. Afghan has scored 2013 runs in ODIs and 1056 runs in T20Is.

Rashid, 20, has led the team in four ODIs. His first assignment as full-time skipper will be a one-off Test against Bangladesh in September, a tri-series involving Bangladesh and Zimbabwe before a full home series against West Indies between November 5 and December 1