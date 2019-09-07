Rashid Khan achieves rare feat on Test captaincy debut against Bangladesh

Afghanistan ended their first innings with 342 runs on the board. (Image: IE)

Afghanistan’s leg spinner Rashid Khan made his debut as a Test captain against Bangladesh. The leg spinner joined Imran Khan and Shakib Al Hasan as he achieved a rare feat in cricket where he took 5 wickets and scored 50 plus runs on his captaincy debut. Prior to Rashid Khan, only Imran Khan, Shakib Al Hasan and Sheldon Jackson achieved this milestone. With this, Rashid Khan became the youngest player to do so — he’s 20 years and 352 days old. The Test match is taking place at Chattogram in Bangladesh and it will be interesting to see if Afghanistan can win the match.

While batting in the first innings, Rashid Khan smashed 51 in just 61 balls to make sure his team crossed the 300 run mark. Afghanistan ended their first innings with 342 runs on the board. Rahmat Shah’s century in the first innings gave Afghanistan an advantage as Bangladesh is on the backfoot. Bangladesh batsmen struggled against the Afghanistan bowlers with captain Rashid Khan leading from the front by taking 5 wickets for 55 runs with an economy rate of 2.77.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 205 runs giving Afghanistan a lead of 137 runs. Rashid Khan and his side will be hoping to win the series with two more days still to go. It is important to note that this match will not be a part of the ICC Test championship.

Afghanistan had a disappointing world cup campaign in England. They lost all their matches but their performance against India was hailed by the cricket fraternity as it turned out to be one of the most memorable matches of the ICC World Cup 2019. Indian captain Virat Kohli had praised the grit shown by the Afghanistan team and had said that his team had a lot of respect for the Afghanistan team for the resistance that they showed against India.