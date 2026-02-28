The 2025–26 Ranji Trophy final has seen history being created. For the first time in 91 years, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have not only reached the final but beaten the eight-time champions, Karnataka, on their own turf in Hubballi. They now enter the Ranji Trophy winners list and become one of the only 18 teams in the history of the tournament to lift the prestigious first-class cricket trophy of India.

The Himalayan Charge: Jammu and Kashmir create history

J&K’s performance has been nothing short of a batting masterclass. A mammoth first-innings total of 584 was built on the back of a historic 121 by Shubham Pundir—the first centurion from J&K in a Ranji final. Contributions from Paras Dogra (70), despite a heated “head-butt” controversy, and Sahil Lotra (72) have left Karnataka staring at a mountainous deficit.

The momentum surged further on Day 3 when pace sensation Auqib Nabi, the season’s breakout star with 55+ wickets, dismissed KL Rahul for just 13 with what experts are calling the “ball of the tournament.” With Karnataka’s star-studded lineup under immense pressure, J&K is currently the overwhelming favorite to secure the first-innings lead, which would guarantee them the trophy even in the event of a draw.

On Day 4, Karnataka were bowled out for 293, giving J&K a first innings lead of 291 runs. Batting in the second innings, the team from Jammu and Kashmir lost the first two wickets for just 11 runs on the board. But they built another stand as Qamran Iqbal hit century, they finished the game at 342/4 on February 28 (Saturday).

J&K Win Ranji Trophy: A New King of Domestic Cricket Crowned

What we are witnessing is a seismic shift. For decades, the Ranji Trophy winners list was a closed loop of traditional powerhouses. As J&K lift the trophy, they have become the first side from the northernmost tip of India to achieve this feat, proving that the gap between the “Elite” and “Plate” history is officially closed.

Table- Ranji Trophy winners and runners-up full list from 1934 to 2025-26

Season Winner Runner-up 1934–35 Bombay Northern India 1935–36 Bombay Madras 1936–37 Nawanagar Bengal 1937–38 Hyderabad Nawanagar 1938–39 Bengal Southern Punjab 1939–40 Maharashtra United Provinces 1940–41 Maharashtra Madras 1941–42 Bombay Mysore 1942–43 Baroda Hyderabad 1943–44 Western India Bengal 1944–45 Bombay Holkar 1945–46 Holkar Baroda 1946–47 Baroda Holkar 1947–48 Holkar Bombay 1948–49 Bombay Baroda 1949–50 Baroda Holkar 1950–51 Holkar Gujarat 1951–52 Bombay Holkar 1952–53 Holkar Bengal 1953–54 Bombay Holkar 1954–55 Madras Holkar 1955–56 Bombay Bengal 1956–57 Bombay Services 1957–58 Baroda Services 1958–59 Bombay Bengal 1959–60 Bombay Mysore 1960–61 Bombay Rajasthan 1961–62 Bombay Rajasthan 1962–63 Bombay Rajasthan 1963–64 Bombay Rajasthan 1964–65 Bombay Hyderabad 1965–66 Bombay Rajasthan 1966–67 Bombay Rajasthan 1967–68 Bombay Madras 1968–69 Bombay Bengal 1969–70 Bombay Rajasthan 1970–71 Bombay Maharashtra 1971–72 Bombay Bengal 1972–73 Bombay Tamil Nadu 1973–74 Karnataka Rajasthan 1974–75 Bombay Karnataka 1975–76 Bombay Bihar 1976–77 Bombay Delhi 1977–78 Karnataka Uttar Pradesh 1978–79 Delhi Karnataka 1979–80 Delhi Bombay 1980–81 Bombay Delhi 1981–82 Delhi Karnataka 1982–83 Karnataka Bombay 1983–84 Bombay Delhi 1984–85 Bombay Delhi 1985–86 Delhi Haryana 1986–87 Hyderabad Delhi 1987–88 Tamil Nadu Railways 1988–89 Delhi Bengal 1989–90 Bengal Delhi 1990–91 Haryana Bombay 1991–92 Delhi Tamil Nadu 1992–93 Punjab Maharashtra 1993–94 Bombay Bengal 1994–95 Bombay Punjab 1995–96 Karnataka Tamil Nadu 1996–97 Mumbai Delhi 1997–98 Karnataka Uttar Pradesh 1998–99 Karnataka Madhya Pradesh 1999–00 Mumbai Hyderabad 2000–01 Baroda Railways 2001–02 Railways Baroda 2002–03 Mumbai Tamil Nadu 2003–04 Mumbai Tamil Nadu 2004–05 Railways Punjab 2005–06 Uttar Pradesh Bengal 2006–07 Mumbai Bengal 2007–08 Delhi Uttar Pradesh 2008–09 Mumbai Uttar Pradesh 2009–10 Mumbai Karnataka 2010–11 Rajasthan Baroda 2011–12 Rajasthan Tamil Nadu 2012–13 Mumbai Saurashtra 2013–14 Karnataka Maharashtra 2014–15 Karnataka Tamil Nadu 2015–16 Mumbai Saurashtra 2016–17 Gujarat Mumbai 2017–18 Vidarbha Delhi 2018–19 Vidarbha Saurashtra 2019–20 Saurashtra Bengal 2020–21 Cancelled (COVID-19) — 2021–22 Madhya Pradesh Mumbai 2022–23 Saurashtra Bengal 2023–24 Mumbai Vidarbha 2024–25 Vidarbha Kerala 2025–26 Jammu and Kashmir Karnataka

While this is the first title for Jammu and Kashmir, here’s which team has won how many titles in India’s premier domestic competition.

Table: Most titles by teams in Ranji Trophy