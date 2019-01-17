Ranji Trophy Kerala vs Gujarat: Sanju Samson does an Anil Kumble, bats with one hand after sustaining finger injury

By: | Published: January 17, 2019 12:38 PM

In Kerala's second innings, Mohammed Azharudeen, who was the opener, fell for a duck in the second over and the team lost wickets at regular intervals before Sijomon Joseph (56) and an experienced Jalaj Saxena (44 not out) put on a 53 runs for the sixth wicket.

Sanju Samson on Wednesday won a million hearts as he stepped out to the crease to bat for his team with a broken finger. In a moment which reignited memories of Anil Kumble’s bravado when Anil Kumble bowled 14 overs with his fractured jaw, an injured Sanju Samson, who retired hurt in the first innings after sustaining a finger injury, came out to bat at No.11 in the quarterfinal on Wednesday and survived 11 balls before being adjudged LBW to Axar Patel during the quarter final match of the Ranji Trophy at Wayanad.

Samson made his first-class debut at the age of 17 for Kerala against Vidarbha. He grabbed eyeballs when he went to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2013 as he played exceptionally well. When Rahul Dravid was mentoring the Rajasthan Royals in IPL-7, he spoke highly of Samson and added that he is one of the players in the current lot who will excel for India in the near future.

Meanwhile, left-arm fast bowler Roosh Kalaria starred with a hat-trick leaving Gujarat needing 195 runs to beat Kerala and seal a Ranji Trophy semifinal berth at the end of the second day of the quarterfinal.

Moreover, a disciplined bowling effort helped Gujarat bowl out Kerala for 171 in 59 overs with Kalaria (3 for 36) and Axar Patel (3 for 40) sharing the spoils.

