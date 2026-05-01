In a remarkable feat of endurance and courage, seven-year-old swimmer Ishank Singh from Dhurwa in Ranchi etched his name in the record books after successfully swimming across the Palk Strait, covering nearly 29 kilometres from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in India. For this extraordinary feat, he has been awarded a world record certificate as The Youngest and Fastest Palk Strait Swimmer by the Universal Records Forum (URF World Records).

Youngest swimmer to conquer the Palk Strait challenge

The young swimming sensation completed the demanding open-water stretch in 9 hours and 50 minutes on April 30, becoming the world’s youngest athlete to accomplish the Palk Strait crossing. The route, known for its strong currents and unpredictable sea conditions, is considered one of the most challenging long-distance swims in the region.

Despite his age, Ishank maintained a steady pace and composure throughout the marathon swim, navigating rough waters between the two countries under supervision and safety protocols. His achievement has drawn attention for both its physical demands and the rarity of such endurance at such a young age.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren took to X to congratulate the young swimmer.

असाधारण प्रतिभा…



महज 7 वर्ष की उम्र में झारखंड से नन्हे इशांक ने श्रीलंका और भारत के बीच 29 किमी लंबे Palk Strait को पार कर ऐतिहासिक पल अपने नाम किया है।

इशांक की यह सफलता अनुशासन और लक्ष्य के प्रति अटूट समर्पण का अद्भुत उदाहरण है। उन्होंने न सिर्फ झारखंड, बल्कि पूरे देश का… pic.twitter.com/3T5X30X6yW — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) May 1, 2026

Record-breaking crossing from Sri Lanka to India

The Palk Strait crossing, connecting Sri Lanka and India, has historically been attempted by seasoned endurance swimmers due to its unpredictable tides and marine conditions. Ishank’s successful completion now places him in a unique category of record holders, further highlighting emerging talent in India’s open-water swimming circuit.

Ishank trained 4-5 hours everyday

To achieve this goal, Ishank worked hard for 4-5 hours daily at Ranchi’s Dhurwa Dam. He achieved this feat through specialised training under the guidance of his coaches, Aman Kumar Jaiswal and Bajrang Kumar.

With this feat, Ishant has not only set a world record but also opened a new conversation around youth participation in extreme endurance sports.