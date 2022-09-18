Ramiz Raja explains why he snapped at Indian journalist post-Asia Cup 2022 match

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja’s tiff with an Indian journalist after the Asia Cup 2022 final match has become the talk of the town. The exhilarating final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was a delight to watch for cricket fans all over. Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup defeating Pakistan by 23 runs. However, it was what happened afterward outside the field that created the buzz.

Raja got upset when an Indian journalist asked him about the message he wanted to give to Pakistan cricket fans who were all left disappointed after Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka. Raja also grabbed the journalist’s phone to stop the recording and said, “You are probably from India,” and that Indian fans must be happy at the outcome of the final.

On his YouTube show on Saturday, Raja opened up about the incident and said that the journalists questions were “out of line”. “He said that all Pakistan fans were upset about the result of the Asia Cup final. My question to him was how did he know that? You are some 2,000 miles away from Pakistan so how do you know the fans are unhappy? This was a completely provocative statement,” the former cricketer said. “These are provocative statements, if you do not have any malice in your heart, it will come through. Anyway, it was just one incident, we shall let it go,” Raja added.

Last Sunday, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the Asia Cup final. Sri Lanka scored 170 after batting first in the game. While Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Sri Lanka with 71 off 45 balls, Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan with three wickets. Before this, Sri Lanka last won the Asia Cup in 2014. Skipper Dasun Shanaka dedicated the trophy to the citizens of Sri Lanka.