Rajat Sharma’s resignation as DDCA president put on hold

DDCA chief and senior journalist Rajat Sharma has been asked to continue in his role as DDCA president by the cricket body’s ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed. Sharma had resigned on Saturday from his post, citing his inability to continue amidst “various pulls and pressures” within the organisation. Sharma’s resignation came within just 20 months after he took over as Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) president.

Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed passed the order on Sunday and fixed November 27 as the date for further hearing of complaints in the matter. The ombudsman, however, has stopped the reinstatement of suspended general secretary Vinod Tihara.

Sharma’s tenure was a tumultuous one with his public differences with general secretary Vinod Tihara. Tihara is said to enjoy a fair amount of support base in the organisation.

Sharma had joined the cricket administration after receiving active backing from the former finance minister late Arun Jaitley. DDCA insiders believe that Sharma lost ground once Jaitley passed away as the late former finance minister was the binding force for all the different factions.

In his directive, the ombudsman has also stated that due procedure was not followed while passing a resolution to withdraw powers of president and Tihara’s suspension can’t be revoked till his case remains pending with the Ombudsman.

Terming the purported resolutions passed by circulation by the Apex Council on November 13 as illegal, the ombudsman stated in his order, “One purported resolution seeks to reinstate Mr. Vinod Tihara, as the Secretary, DDCA, who was suspended on 2.11.2019 by the Apex Council and in respect of which a reference was made to the Ombudsman. It is pertinent to note that the reference is pending with me and Mr. Vinod Tihara had been given two weeks time to respond. No reply has been received from Mr. Vinod Tihara.”

The Ombudsman added: “Prima facie no purported resolution reinstating Mr. Vinod Tihara ought to have been passed when the very issue was under consideration of the Ombudsman.”