RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan openers begin the inning vs Dhoni and Co as Pink city crowd bath in yellow

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Live Score: The second face-off between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is generating a lot of buzz, as both teams prepare to battle it out at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27.
RR had emerged victorious in their previous encounter with CSK in the tournament. However, CSK, who currently hold the top spot in the IPL 2023 points table, will be looking to redeem themselves. Meanwhile, RR, who are in third place, will be aiming to knock the Super Kings off their throne.
In their recent matches, RR had faced defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), despite a commendable effort from Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Meanwhile, CSK secured a convincing win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), thanks to a superb performance by Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway.
Indian Premier League, 2023Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 27 April 2023
Rajasthan Royals 4/0 (0.1)
Chennai Super Kings
Play In Progress ( Day – Match 37 ) Rajasthan Royals elected to bat
Just like the last match in Kolkata's Eden Garden where majority of crowd donned the yellow jersey supporting Dhoni, the crowd today at Sawai Mansingh seems to be bath in yellow too. The Dhoni fever grips the stadium as CSK will field first in the second clash with Rajasthan Royals on the home ground.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (WK/C), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
RR's Sanju Samson: We would like to bat first. We like to stick to our strength, which is to defend. It feels really great to play RR's 200th game, feels great to be playing for 10 years. Would love to see some pink here today, but it's yellow and we know that the reason is.
CSK's MS Dhoni: This pitch has decent pace but the average bounce is slightly less. We are trying to build characters in our team (bowlers) and make them believe in themselves. Our batting has been good so far. Same side for us.
Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals has won the toss and elected to bat first. Playing XI named.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (WK/C), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Riyan Parag, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The match will start at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at around 7 pm IST. Stay tuned to catch all the live updates here.