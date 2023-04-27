RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan openers begin the inning vs Dhoni and Co as Pink city crowd bath in yellow

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Live Score: The second face-off between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is generating a lot of buzz, as both teams prepare to battle it out at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27.

RR had emerged victorious in their previous encounter with CSK in the tournament. However, CSK, who currently hold the top spot in the IPL 2023 points table, will be looking to redeem themselves. Meanwhile, RR, who are in third place, will be aiming to knock the Super Kings off their throne.

In their recent matches, RR had faced defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), despite a commendable effort from Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Meanwhile, CSK secured a convincing win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), thanks to a superb performance by Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 27 April 2023 Rajasthan Royals 4/0 (0.1) vs Chennai Super Kings Batsman R B Yashasvi Jaiswal * 4 1 Jos Buttler 0 0 Bowlers O R WKT Akash Singh * 0.1 4 0 Play In Progress ( Day – Match 37 ) Rajasthan Royals elected to bat

Live Updates