The Rajasthan Royals are preparing for a new beginning in the Indian Premier League 2026 season. After making several big changes to their squad and leadership the inaugural champions are hoping to leave behind a tough season last year.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) team all rounder Riyan Parag will lead the team as captain while experienced coach Kumar Sangakkara continues to guide the side. The franchise will hope this fresh leadership combination brings stability, smart tactics, and a fearless approach throughout the season.

Guwahati: The Royals’ den for the early charge

The Royals will begin their new campaign at their secondary home ground in Guwahati.

For the Rajasthan Royals (RR) the season will start with a big match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Interestingly all three of their matches in the first phase will be played in Guwahati which will act as one of the team’s temporary home venues.

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Later in the tournament the Royals shifted their home games to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

New Leader, New Hope: The Royals’ quest for redemption

The Royals will be hoping to make a strong comeback after a disappointing campaign in IPL 2025. The team finished 9th in the points table and struggled with inconsistency in both batting and bowling. Although players like Yashasvi Jaiswal showed some good form the team could not win enough matches to reach the playoffs.

For the 2026 season, the team will be led by new captain Riyan Parag. With some fresh additions to the squad and a talented group of young Indian players Rajasthan Royals will aim to perform much better this year.

The early matches of IPL 2026 will be very important for the team. A good start in Guwahati could build confidence and set the tone for the rest of the season as the Royals look to return to the playoffs and fight for their second IPL title.

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Rajasthan Royals phase 1 Schedule: IPL 2026