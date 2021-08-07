Raining rewards for Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra! Haryana, Punjab, BCCI announce cash awards for star javelin thrower

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (AP/PTI image)

Cash rewards to the tune of Rs 9 crores poured in for star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who on Saturday won India’s first ever track-and-field Olympic medal with a gold-medal winning feat at Tokyo Games.

After Chopra secured India’s second individual gold in Olympic history with a sensational performance, chief minister of Haryana and Punjab M L Khattar and Amarinder Singh announced cash rewards of Rs 6 crores and 2 crores respectively.



The BCCI also announced that Rs one crore has been reserved for Chopra, who produced a second round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India’s 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Khattar also announced that Chopra will be made head of upcoming Centre for Excellence in Athletics in Panchkula.

“As per our sports policy, Neeraj Chopra will get a cash reward of Rs six crore, a Class-I job and a piece of plot of land at concessional rates,” said Khattar.

Singh also recognised the stupendous achievement of Chopra and announced a special cash reward of Rs. 2 crore in an official statement.

On Saturday, Chopra, who hails from Khandra village in Panipat district, won the country’s seventh medal, barely an hour after wrestler Bajrang Punia from Sonipat had won a bronze medal.

Earlier, wrestler Ravi Dahiya had also made the country and Haryana proud by winning an Olympic silver medal.

Congratulating Chopra and other medal winners, Khattar said: “Today is a golden day in the chapter of our sports history

“It is a big achievement for the country our athletes have made us proud. People of Haryana and the country are happy today at the feat of our sportspersons,” Khattar said.

The Chief Minister said that a grand felicitation function will be held in Panchkula On August 13, in which the players from the state who took part in Tokyo Olympics will be honoured.

“Haryana’s contribution in medal tally is significant. We have 30 players from Haryana in the country’s Olympics contingent.”

He spoke to the parents of Chopra and Punia on Saturday and congratulated them.

In Panchkula, Khattar said the state government is setting up a Centre for Excellence for Athletics and Chopra will be made its head.

“Panipat is his native place and Panchkula is the city where he honed his skills,” he said.

Earlier, he had announced an indoor wrestling stadiums in native village of wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia in Sonipat and Jhajjar districts, respectively.

“We have made several announcements to encourage other talented players. We want to make Haryana the biggest sports hub,” said Khattar.

For his bronze medal winning effort, as per the state’s sports policy, Punia will get a cash reward of Rs 2.5 crore, a piece of plot at concessional rates and a state government job.

Earlier, Khattar had praised Dahiya for his effort after he became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympics.

Dahiya will get Rs 4 crore prize money, Class-I job and a piece of land of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran at concessional rates as per state government’s policy for winning silver at the Olympics.

The Haryana government will also honour the nine history-making women’s hockey players of the state with cash reward of Rs 50 lakh each, while an equal amount would be given to each sportsperson of the state who stood at the fourth position in any event in the Olympics.

BCCI announces cash rewards for Olympic medallists, Chopra to get Rs 1 crore

The BCCI on Saturday announced cash rewards for India’s medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics with Rs one crore reserved for Neeraj Chopra, who became country’s first track and field athlete to win a gold medal.

Javelin thrower Chopra secured India’s second individual gold in Olympic history with a sensational performance.

In a tweet, BCCI secretary Jay Shah also announced that Rs 50 lakh each will be given to silver medallists — Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya.

Mirabai Chanu won India’s first weightlifting medal at the Games and Ravi Dahiya became only the second wrestler from the country to win a silver after Sushil Kumar (2012).

The bronze medallists — wrestler Bajrang Punia, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and shuttler P V Sindhu — will get Rs 25 lakh each.

The men’s hockey team which won its first Olympic medal in 41 years will get Rs 1.25 crore.

Later in the day, IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings announced a Rs one crore reward for Chopra.

“As a mark of appreciation and honour on his stellar achievement, CSK is awarding Rs. 1 Crore to Neeraj Chopra,” said CSK in a statement.

“CSK will be creating a special jersey with the number 8758 as a mark of respect to Neeraj Chopra,” it added.