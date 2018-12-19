Rain, epic stand by Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews saves Sri Lanka in New Zealand Test

By: | Updated: December 19, 2018 10:12 AM

The tourists were 287 for three in their second innings -- still nine runs away from an innings defeat -- when the umpires called time with only 13 overs bowled on the final day.

The emphatic performance should have given the New Zealand bowlers two full days to attack a Sri Lanka line-up that showed little fight in the first innings, but Mathews and Mendis responded with a masterclass of their own.

Sri Lanka battled to a rain-affected draw in the first Test against New Zealand on Wednesday after the Black Caps were unable to break an epic stand by Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews. The tourists were 287 for three in their second innings — still nine runs away from an innings defeat — when the umpires called time with only 13 overs bowled on the final day. Mendis was unbeaten on 141 and Mathews 120 not out at stumps after a 274-run stand that, along with the weather, allowed Sri Lanka to salvage a draw.

New Zealand will view the draw as a missed opportunity after they took control of the Test with a mammoth 578 in the first innings, anchored by Tom Latham’s unbeaten 264. Latham’s epic effort overhauled former England captain Alastair Cook’s 244 as the highest score by an opener carrying their bat in Test history. The emphatic performance should have given the New Zealand bowlers two full days to attack a Sri Lanka line-up that showed little fight in the first innings, but Mathews and Mendis responded with a masterclass of their own.

The pair came together late on day three with Sri Lanka reeling at 13 for three in their second dig, trailing New Zealand’s first inning total by 296. They batted through the whole of day four, fending off a barrage of bouncers from the New Zealanders in a stubborn rearguard action that, along with the weather, allowed Sri Lanka to salvage a draw. It was the only time in New Zealand that a full day’s play has been completed without a Test wicket falling, and the first time anywhere since South Africa achieved the feat against Bangladesh in Chittagong in 2008.

The partnership was also a Sri Lankan record against the Black Caps. The draw snaps a four-Test losing streak against the Black Caps on New Zealand soil. It will give the world’s sixth-ranked team some confidence after they arrived in New Zealand smarting from a 3-0 Test series whitewash against England last month.

They have also had to contend with disarray in their coaching and selection ranks. The fourth-ranked Black Caps entered the two-match contest buoyed by their first away Test series win over Pakistan in 49 years. They are looking for a fourth straight Test series win after also defeating England and the West Indies in the past 12 months. The second and final Test begins on December 26 in Christchurch, where the tourists have never won in three attempts.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Rain, epic stand by Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews saves Sri Lanka in New Zealand Test
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition