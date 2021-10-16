Rahul Dravid set to replace Ravi Shastri as new Team India coach? Twitter erupts with joy

Dravid is currently the chief of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. (File)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has fired a warning to the cricketing world if reports of batting maestro Rahul Dravid taking over as India’s head coach are true.

Multiple reports have claimed that the former India captain had agreed to take over as the men’s team coach, replacing Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup in Oman and the United Arab Emirates. Some reports have claimed that Dravid, who coached the India Under-19 team to the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018, initially rejected all offers to take over as head coach. However, he finally agreed a two-year contract following a meeting with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah in Dubai.

The reports also claim that current India Under-19 bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will join Dravid in making the jump to the senior team.

While the BCCI has not reacted to the reports, pundits and former cricketers alike have offered their views on social media.

Speaking on Dravid’s potential coaching job, Vaughan said if the reports were true, then the rest of the world better be aware.

If it’s true Rahul Dravid is to be the next Indian coach I think the rest of the world better beware … ! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 15, 2021

Cricket pundit Joy Bhattacharjya also expressed his delight at the reports, but also credited outgoing coach Shastri for building a formidable squad in all three formats.

I'm delighted to see Rahul Dravid as the Indian men's coach. But give @RaviShastriOfc credit for helping build a formidable side across all 3 formats. And the incredible fight backs at the Gabba and the Oval were on his watch! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 16, 2021

Dravid was one of the most popular players in the Indian team and his potential appointment has sparked delight among his former teammates as well.

Till yesterday news reports were saying Rahul Dravid was going to stay at the NCA. Yet early morning news broke of him becoming India coach. So what happened around midnight? My best guess is Lord Shardul blew candles on his birthday cake wishing to be coached by Rahul bhai ???? — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 16, 2021

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer credited all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who is celebrating his birthday today, for Dravid’s likely appointment and said his best guess was that “Lord Shardul” wished for it.

Best news to hear is #RahulDravid will be Head Coach for #TeamIndia

Wishing best luck#Coach pic.twitter.com/sXucWTX4d9 — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) October 16, 2021

Dravid is currently the chief of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. If he does land the Team India job, he would have to step down from the role.

Rahul Dravid being appointed as the Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team in simply a great news. It will be a two year contract. Dravid the Mr. Dependable had so many qualities on the field which now he can successfully teach the young ones. He has always been an inspiring figure. pic.twitter.com/9YH5Ao6okB — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 16, 2021

The BCCI had attempted to lure Dravid into a coaching role with the senior team at least two times in the past, each time being rejected by the Karnataka-born batting maestro.