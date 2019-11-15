Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues star as India W beat West Indies by 7 wickets

India now leads the series 3-0 in the 5 match series being played in West Indies.

Indian women beat West Indies women team by seven wickets in the third T20I at the Providence Stadium in Guyana to take an unassailable lead in the ongoing five-match series. The Indian bowlers did a brilliant job in restricting West Indies for just 59 runs in 20 overs. India used 6 bowlers in the innings and all of them managed to get wickets. Radha Yadav was once again at her best as she managed to take 2 wickets for just 6 runs. Radha bowled two maidens in her spell and had an economy rate of 1.50. Deepti Sharma gave good support to Radha Yadav from the other end. Sharma also scalped two wickets for 12 runs in 4 overs with an economy rate of 3.00.

Chasing a small target, India suffered a setback early on as Shafali Verma was dismissed for 0. Smriti Mandhana, Verma’s opening partner too was dismissed soon after for 3 giving West Indies a glimpse of hope in the match. However, 19-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues rose up to the occasion and scored 40 off 51 balls with a strike rate of 78.43 to make sure India won the match without any hiccups. The Indian team chased down the score in 16.1 overs helping them win the match comfortably.

West Indies will have to play good cricket if they want to put up a fight in the remaining couple of matches of the series. India has already won the series and they might test its bench in the upcoming games.

The fourth T20I will be played on November 17 and the fifth match is scheduled to be held on November 20. Both the games will be played at Providence.

India will play its next match on 17, November 2019 at Providence Stadium in Guyana again. The match will begin at 11:00 pm Indian Standard Time.