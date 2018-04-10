R Madhavan’s son wins Bronze medal in swimming, makes India proud

R Madhavan’s son after winning the medal. (Source: Twitter)

Actor R Madhavan is a proud man and this time, it has nothing to do with his on-screen heroics. The ‘3 Idiots’ actor recently took to Instagram and shared that his son Vedaant has won a bronze medal for India in the 1500-meter freestyle at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championship 2018. Madhavan posted a picture of his won with medal along with a caption which shows that the actor who was last seen in Amazon Exclusive ‘Breathe’ is definitely a proud father.

“Proud moment for Sarita (his wife) and I, as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international swim meet in Thailand today. Thank you for all your blessings,” he posted along with a photograph of his son holding the medal and certificate with the backdrop of a stadium.

This was Vedaant’s first international medal for India and he would surely look to make India and his father proud in the future as well.

As proud as Madhavan was about his son’s recent feat, he was disappointed not to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s action drama Simmba. Madhvan had to withdraw from the film due to injury concerns and shared the news on social media.

“Hey folks .. So I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I’m not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I’m well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost,” said Madhvan, who had recently undergone a shoulder surgery and has been asked by the doctors to hit the bed for a while.

Simmba, produced by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar, stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role with Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. It is scheduled to release on December 28.