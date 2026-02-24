As the Indian team management grapples with the fallout of a 76-run hammering by South Africa, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has weighed in on the selection crisis. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ash ki Baat, the off-spinner identified two specific names, Axar Patel and Sanju Samson, as critical components for India’s must-win Super 8 encounter against Zimbabwe in Chennai.

However, Ashwin’s advice comes with a significant caveat: while he advocates for these specific personnel changes, he has warned the Gautam Gambhir-led management against the dangers of ‘wholesale chopping and changing’ which he believes could breed a culture of insecurity within the dressing room.

The ‘MVP’ return: Why Axar Patel is non-negotiable

Ashwin was most vocal about the omission of vice-captain Axar Patel, whom he labelled the true MVP of India’s T20I setup. Criticising the over reliance on match-up tactics, which saw Washington Sundar start ahead of Axar to counter South Africa’s left-handers, Ashwin argued that such strategies, while useful in the IPL, often compromise the stability required in an ICC tournament.

“You have to bring Axar back,”Ashwin stated emphatically. He reminded the management of Axar’s high-pressure contribution in the 2024 World Cup final, suggesting that his ability to stitch partnerships and provide middle-over control makes him indispensable.

The Right-hand fix: Sanju Samson over Tilak Varma?

The second name on Ashwin’s radar is Sanju Samson. With India’s top order repeatedly crumbling against off-spin due to a surplus of left-handers (Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma), Ashwin acknowledged that the Sanju Samson talk is gaining momentum.

Ashwin noted that while the management might be tempted to drop out-of-form youngsters like Abhishek or Tilak, they must be careful not to destroy the confidence of the players. However, he admitted that playing in Chennai, a ‘home’ ground for Samson in the upcoming IPL, provides a unique tactical opportunity to introduce a right-handed stabiliser who can neutralize Zimbabwe’s spin threat led by Sikandar Raza.

Ashwin’s take on possible inclusion of Kuleep Yadav

Beyond the debate over Axar and Samson, Ashwin also suggested that the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav may not be a bad idea, suggesting that playing in Chennai offers the perfect tactical window to deploy a more aggressive, wicket-taking spin attack. Arguing that the match up obsession in Ahmedabad led to a defensive selection, Ashwin pointed out that a bowler of Kuldeep’s caliber shouldn’t be sidelined when the objective is to dismantle an opposition quickly.

Avoiding the ‘panic’ mode

The crux of Ashwin’s analysis, however, was a warning against panic. He argued that “solutions are not made by making changes,” but by providing an environment where players feel secure enough to find their own form. “If you keep making changes, there will be doubt within the dressing room,” Ashwin warned.

For India, the challenge in Chennai is binary. They must win and they must win big to address their -3.800 NRR. While Ashwin’s blueprint calls for the return of Axar and the consideration of Samson, he believes the ultimate recovery will come from the senior core finally taking accountability, rather than a revolving door of selections.