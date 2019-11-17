R Ashwin bamboozled by question in ‘clean and pure’ Hindi; watch his hilarious response

The Right-arm offbreak further explained his struggles with the language and how his Hindi has got better after a lot of hard work. (File)

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has significantly improved his Hindi over the years. But a question in “clean and pure” Hindi during a presser on Day 1 of the Indore Test match against Bangladesh nearly bamboozled the Chennai-born cricketer. In a lighter vein, Ashwin humbly accepted that he has never heard a question in Hindi in such a pure form and complimented the journalist for putting up his question in such a manner.

The right-arm offbreak bowler further explained his struggles with the language and how his Hindi has gotten better after a lot of hard work.

“With a lot of hard work, I actually managed to start speaking in Hindi. Over the years, my Hindi has gotten better, but I have not heard a question in such clean and pure Hindi. So, congrats to you for that,” Ashwin said.

“I’m still thinking what the question was,” he added.

Watch the hilarious interaction:

.@ashwinravi99 has improved his Hindi over the years, but here’s a question that nearly bamboozled him ???? #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/IsTjEvF47V — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 14, 2019

Ashwin’s haul of 5 wickets complemented the pacer Mohammed Shami as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs on the third day of the first test on Saturday. While the pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami shared 14 Bangladeshi wickets among them, the two spinners — R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja — chipping in with wickets at regular intervals.

Both the teams are now sweating out hard in “twilight” to get used to it ahead of the country’s first pink-ball Test in Kolkata’s Eden Garden.

During the interaction, Ashwin, 33, said that the pink-ball Test will be a “great welcoming sign” and at times, he is getting a feel of an orange ball. “Obviously, it’s a challenge to play with the pink ball. The ball has a lot more lacquer. I haven’t even bowled a single ball with the pink ball. Obviously I just saw it. Sometimes I don’t understand if its orange or pink, still coming to terms with that,” Ashwin had said.