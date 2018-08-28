PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying LIVE Streaming Online and LIVE Score, Asian Games 2018 Badminton Final: Historic Gold awaits India

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying LIVE Streaming and LIVE Score: India would be eyeing a historic Gold. (Source: PTI)

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying LIVE Streaming and LIVE Score: India would be hoping for another Gold at the ongoing Asiad as Olympic silver medallist takes on Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in badminton women’s singles final. Sindhu had reached the final after defeating Akane Yamaguchi 21-17 15-21 21-10 for her second win over the Japanese at the Asian Games, having beaten her in the team championship as well. The energy-sapping 65-minute match featured a 50-shot rally in the decider, which Sindhu won.

If PV Sindhu defeats Tai Tzu Ying it would be a historic medal for India as Syed Modi’s bronze in men’s singles at the 1982 Games in New Delhi was the only individual medal for India at the Asian Games. The other Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal had lost to Ying 17-21 14-21 in the semi-final, settling for a bronze.

Winning the final won’t be an easy job for Sindhu against an opponent who is in top form and has not lost a match against the Indian shuttler in the recent times.

When and where is PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying, Asian Games 2018 final match?

The final between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying will take place on Tuesday i.e. August 28, 2018. The match will be played at Jakarta, Indonesia.

What time will Asian Games 2018, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying final match begin?

The match will start at around 11:40 AM (IST).

How to watch PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying LIVE Streaming Online and LIVE Score?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Network. The final will also be streamed live on Sony LIV.