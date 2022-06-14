PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth bow out of Indonesia Open Jakarta

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu made a shock first round exit from the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event after suffering a straight-game defeat against China’s He Bing Jiao, here on Tuesday. SPO-FOOT-ASIAN LD IND India qualify for Asian Cup with one match left after Palestine oust Philippines Kolkata, Jun 14.

Indian men’s football team on Tuesday qualified for the Asian Cup Finals after Palestine defeated Philippines 4-0 in a group B match in Ulaanbaatar. SPO-FOOT-CHENNAYIN-COACH Chennaiyin FC rope in Thomas Brdaric as head coach Chennai, Jun 14. Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday roped in former German footballer Thomas Brdaric as the team’s new head coach ahead of the upcoming season.

SPO-CRI-ICA-PENSION ICA welcomes BCCI’s decision to double pension of former cricketers New Delhi, Jun 14. The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) on Tuesday expressed their “immense gratitude” towards BCCI for increasing the pension of former Test and first-class cricketers along with retired umpires.

SPO-ATH-NATIONALS-AISHWARYA Since you are born, you will have to achieve something: Aishwarya Babu By Philem Dipak Singh Chennai, Jun 14. “Since you are born, you will have to achieve something,” says Aishwarya Babu matter-of-factly.