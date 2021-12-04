PV Sindhu defeats Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi to enter BWF World Tour Finals

Sindhu apart from winning a Bronze medal this year in Japan Olympics also is the reigning world champion and will be defending her title in the final clash with An Seyoung.

India’s Olympic medalist star badminton player PV Sindhu has clinched the ticket to BWF World Tour Finals by defeating Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in Bali today. Sindhu who is a two-time Olympic medallist in badminton won the game squarely by winning two of the three sets- 21-15, 15-21, 21-19. The semi-final match ran for more than an hour between Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi but Sindhu had the last laugh as she won the last set with a margin of just two points.

Sindhu, who happens to be on the seventh position in world rankings will now face South Korea’s An Seyoung in the final clash that is scheduled to be played on December 05. Seyoung had already secured her place in the summit clash by winning the first semi-final of the tournament. Sindhu apart from winning a Bronze medal this year in Japan Olympics also is the reigning world champion and will be defending her title in the final clash with An Seyoung.

After winning the first game by a substantial lead of six points, Sindhu appeared set to defeat Yamaguchi in the second set itself but Yamaguchi made a turnaround and defeated Sindhu with the same margin in the second set of the game. The final set of the game was a cliffhanger moment of the game with both sides aiming to win the game and get their ticket to the final clash but Sindhu finally nailed the match by winning the third set by two points.

It is pointworthy to note that since her stupendous performance in the Japan Olympics, the Indian star has not performed to the best of her ability in recent times as she faced successive defeats in the last few tournaments. However, India can hope that her entry into the finale of BWF World Tour Finals gives her enough confidence and morale boost to win the tournament on Sunday.