PV Sindhu advances, Saina Nehwal crashes out of China Open Super 1000 tournament

By: |
Published: September 18, 2019 3:26:30 PM

Replicating her world championship form, PV Sindhu produced another strong performance to get the better of the currently 20th-ranked Chinese Li Xuerui .

pv sindhu, sindhu china open, china open badminton tournamentIndia’s top shuttler Sindhu beat Li Xuerui 21-18 21-12 in just 34 minutes of action. (File Photo)

China Open badminton: Reigning world champion P V Sindhu sailed into the pre-quarterfinals with a convincing win over former Olympic gold-medallist Li Xuerui but Saina Nehwal crashed out of the China Open Super 1000 tournament Changzhou on Wednesday. India’s top shuttler Sindhu beat Li Xuerui 21-18 21-12 in just 34 minutes of action.

Replicating her world championship form, the Olympic silver-medallist produced another strong performance to get the better of the currently 20th-ranked Chinese, who entered the match with a 3-3 record against the Indian.

Also Read: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

However, Saina made an early exit after losing to Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women’s singles.

The London Olympics bronze-medallist lost 10-21 17-21 at the hands of the World No.19 Ongbamrungphan in a match that lasted for 44 minutes at the Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium.

It was the former world number one’s second successive loss to the Thai player.

The 29-year-old Saina has struggled for form following her recovery from injuries.

Also Read: PV Sindhu is now the highest-paid woman athlete in India

The Indian started her season with a win at the Indonesia Open but has failed to reach another final on the BWF circuit so far.

In other matches of the day featuring Indian shuttlers, B Sai Praneeth defeated Thailand’s Suppanyu Avihingsanon 21-19 21-23 21-14 to make the next round of the men’s singles event.

The duo of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy lost to Germany’s Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich 12-21 21-23.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. PV Sindhu advances, Saina Nehwal crashes out of China Open Super 1000 tournament
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition