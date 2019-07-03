‘Put away your 3D glasses’: Iceland Cricket makes Ambati Rayudu an offer he cannot refuse

Ambati Rayudu has scored 1,694 runs in the 55 one-day internationals that he has represented India in. (Express Photo)

ICC World Cup 2019: Despite injury setbacks, India has booked a berth in the semifinals of the ICC World Cup 2019. Days after opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out with a thumb injury, all-rounder Vijay Shankar also made his way back home after being hit on the toe by a Jasprit Bumrah yorker in the nets.

In an unexpected move though, Mayank Agarwal was named as Shankar’s replacement. Shankar had been batting at no. 4, and Ambati Rayudu seemed to be a suitable replacement for that role. Rayudu, who was touted as India’s no. 4 for the marquee tournament, was unceremoniously dropped when the squad was announced. The selectors cited Vijay Shankar’s all-round skills for picking him over Rayudu.

Iceland Cricket was quick to take advantage of the situation and offered Ambati Rayudu to come and play for them.

“Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so at least Ambati Rayudu can put away his 3D glasses now. He will only need normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati. We love the Rayudu things,” Iceland Cricket tweeted on Tuesday.

Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so at least @RayuduAmbati can put away his 3D glasses now. He will only need normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati. We love the Rayudu things. #BANvIND #INDvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/L6XAefKWHw — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) July 1, 2019

Iceland cricket did not stop here tweeted out the application form for permanent residency in Iceland if Rayudu intended to take up their offer.

Rayudu has scored 1,694 runs in the 55 one-day internationals that he has represented India in. He was backed by skipper Virat Kohli, who had in October 2018 said that India’s hunt for a solid no.4 was now over. “We believe he is the right person to capitalise on that spot. He is experienced and has won many games for his state and also in the IPL,” Kohli had said.

India’s lower middle-order has come under heavy criticism this tournament. They failed to capitalise in the second half of the innings against Afghanistan and England. But BCCI choosing opener Mayank Agarwal instead of Ambati Rayudu has flummoxed the fans. Here are what some of the users posted on Twitter after Vijay Shankar’s replacement was named:

BCCI picked Vijay Shankar in place of Ambati Rayudu saying it was a tough choice. Now that Shankar is injured they replaced him with Mayank Agarwal. Is BCCI trolling Rayudu for that 3D comment? ???????? #CWC19 — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) July 1, 2019

Rayudu to BCCI after Mayank Agarwal selection: pic.twitter.com/d0ZNrSZ8QU — Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) July 1, 2019

India will next take on Sri Lanka on Saturday.