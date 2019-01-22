‘Pushed myself to the limit’: King Kohli responds after dominating ICC awards – Watch video

Virat Kohli (Twitter/ICC)

Virat Kohli was in for a triple treat today as the International Cricket Council named the Indian skipper as the ODI Player of the Year, Test Player of the Year as well as Cricketer of the year for 2018. If Kohli’s complete domination at the ICC awards wasn’t enough, the ICC also named him as the captain of the International Cricket Council’s ODI and test teams of 2018.

In a video put out by ICC, Virat Kohli reflected upon the achievements and said it was a reward for all the hard work that the team puts in throughout the year.

“Such recognition from ICC, at the global level, is something which you feel proud of as a cricketer because there are many other players who are playing the game, across the world. To be awarded in this manner amongst all of them is a proud moment for me,” said the Indian captain.

Kohli made history this year by becoming the fastest to reach the 10,000 runs milestone. He has been named as the ICC Men’s Test cricketer of the year with 1,322 runs and an average of 55.08 and five centuries. Kohli also won the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the year for the second year in a row with 1,202 runs, at a stunning average of 133.55 and six ODI hundreds.

“I am very happy with the award and of course with the team doing well at the same time as myself,” the skipper said while expressing his gratitude on being conferred with the award for the second year in a row. “It has been an amazing year, as I have played in a manner that I would have never imagined.”

“Recognitions like this gives you that extra motivation to keep repeating the same thing, bringing in such consistent performances, while striving to keep the standard of cricket high,” he said.

The win in Adelaide, while playing against Australia, starting the series in such a manner and the MCJ Boxing day test match are to remain Kohli’s favorite moments in 2018, he said. “The moments that actually matter are when the team does well, and you are a part of that whole environment,” he said.

“If the intention is right, and you keep working hard, the results will be there in front of your eyes – this intent always has to be to help the team at any cost, and that’s when these performances come by. You are pushing yourself to a limit, which otherwise you won’t be able to reach – that is something that I experienced in 2018 a lot,” the skipper said.

Apart from Virat Kohli, the ICC Test team also includes wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah is the only other Indian player, apart from Kohli, to feature in both the ICC ODI and Test teams. Apart from them, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav are also named in the ICC ODI team of the year 2018.