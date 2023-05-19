scorecardresearch
PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals lock horns against Punjab Kings in crucial match for playoffs

IPL 2023 Live Score, PBKS vs RR Match Today: Punjab Kings are eager to secure a victory and rely on other results to work in their favor.

IPL 2023 Live Score, PBKS vs RR Match Today: To overcome the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings will need their key players to step up. (File Image)
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Today’s match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala will witness an exciting clash between Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals and Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings. With both teams vying for playoff qualification, the game is set to be a thrilling spectacle.

Punjab Kings, coming off a loss against Delhi Capitals at the same venue, are eager to secure a victory and rely on other results to work in their favor. Captain Dhawan, who had a strong start to the tournament, will be crucial in stabilizing the team’s batting order. However, star bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran have been struggling recently, adding to the challenges faced by the hosts. To overcome the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings will need their key players to step up.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous match. Nevertheless, they have had time to regroup and approach the game with a fresh mindset. The team will be determined to overcome their mid-season slump and secure two valuable points. The Royals’ batting lineup, apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal, has been a concern. Contributions from players like Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer will be crucial for the team’s survival in the tournament, especially on a batting-friendly pitch.

Catch all the latest updates of the match here

18:23 (IST) 19 May 2023
RR vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Welcome to the blog

Stay tuned for live updates of the crucial clash between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. A victory won't guarantee a playoff spot for either team, but it will keep them in the running. Both teams, coming off defeats, will be determined to secure two points in this high-stakes match. It's set to be an intense and thrilling contest, so don't miss out on any of the action. Stay with us for all the updates.

Stock Market