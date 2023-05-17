PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings win toss, opt to field first; Playing XI named

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: As the Playoffs loom, Punjab Kings are set to clash with the bottom-placed Delhi Capitals, who have already been ruled out of the race. Currently positioned at 8th place with 12 points, Punjab has experienced six losses and six wins, leaving them with a slim chance to secure a spot in the qualifiers. The key for PBKS lies in improving their net run rate (NRR), which currently stands at -0.268.
To boost their chances, Punjab must deliver an exceptional batting performance. In their previous match against Delhi, opener Prabhsimran Singh stood as the sole fighter. Apart from Dhawan, who has consistently performed well, and Prabhsimran Singh to some extent, only a handful of PBKS batsmen have contributed significantly to their overall scores.
In a refreshing change from the scorching heat of Mohali and Delhi, both teams will find solace in the picturesque Dharamshala, where they will set up their base for the final two league matches.
Indian Premier League, 2023Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 17 May 2023
Punjab Kings
Delhi Capitals 0/0 (0.0)
Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 64 ) Punjab Kings elected to field
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt (w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh
Shikhar Dhawan wins toss and Punjab Kings opt to field first.
The race is on in Punjab to secure a play-off position, and the competition is fierce as six other teams are also in contention for the spots. The defending champions, Gujarat Titans, have already claimed one spot, leaving just three more slots up for grabs. Punjab must emerge victorious in this match and also rely on the possibility of KKR, RCB, LSG, MI, or CSK slipping up. Unfortunately, DC and SRH have already been eliminated from the competition.
Both the teams have faced each other 31 times with the Punjab Kings edging Delhi Capitals 16 to 15.
The two teams played against each other last week where Punjab emerged victorious with a 31 runs against the Capitals. The win also gave PBKS a major boost as far as their NRR is concerned. Punjab eyeing for a repeat tonight.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL match from Dharamshala. Delhi has been left with nothing to lose as they were eliminated from the tournament after their loss to Punjab in the previous match. On the other hand, Punjab has everything at stake and stands to lose if they are defeated by DC. With their playoff aspirations hanging by a thread, will Punjab manage to defeat Delhi once again to keep their hopes alive, or will DC ruin Punjab's celebration? The game will tell. Stay tuned to catch all the updates of the match here.