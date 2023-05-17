PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings win toss, opt to field first; Playing XI named

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: As the Playoffs loom, Punjab Kings are set to clash with the bottom-placed Delhi Capitals, who have already been ruled out of the race. Currently positioned at 8th place with 12 points, Punjab has experienced six losses and six wins, leaving them with a slim chance to secure a spot in the qualifiers. The key for PBKS lies in improving their net run rate (NRR), which currently stands at -0.268.

To boost their chances, Punjab must deliver an exceptional batting performance. In their previous match against Delhi, opener Prabhsimran Singh stood as the sole fighter. Apart from Dhawan, who has consistently performed well, and Prabhsimran Singh to some extent, only a handful of PBKS batsmen have contributed significantly to their overall scores.

In a refreshing change from the scorching heat of Mohali and Delhi, both teams will find solace in the picturesque Dharamshala, where they will set up their base for the final two league matches.

Catch all the live updates of the match here

Indian Premier League, 2023 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 17 May 2023 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals 0/0 (0.0) Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 64 ) Punjab Kings elected to field

Live Updates