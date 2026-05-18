The Punjab Kings were going all guns blazing at the start of this IPL season. With six straight wins and one no-result game, they created the longest victory streak in one season of IPL history. There were articles being written on why Shreyas Iyer should be made India captain.

Cut to six matches later and Punjab are at a juncture where they have created their longest losing streak of six matches in the history of the competition as well.

Inside the 6-Game Nightmare: How the Losses Happened

To understand how a team forgets to win overnight, you have to break down the exact math and context behind the agonizing six-game losing streak that dragged them from the top tier to the brink of elimination:

Loss 1 vs. Rajasthan Royals (New Chandigarh, April 28) — The 223 Deficit

Scorecard: Punjab Kings 222/4 (20 overs) lost to Rajasthan Royals 228/4 (19.2 overs) by 6 wickets.

The Story: Powered by a rapid 62 off 22 balls from Marcus Stoinis and a fluent 59 from Prabhsimran Singh, Punjab posted a mammoth 222/4. However, a complete defensive capitulation saw RR’s Donovan Ferreira (52* off 26) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (51) ruthlessly dismantled the attack, pulling off a record chase with 4 balls to spare to trigger a psychological tailspin.

Loss 2 vs. Gujarat Titans (Ahmedabad, May 3) — The Ahmedabad Stutter

Scorecard: Punjab Kings 163/9 (20 overs) lost to Gujarat Titans 167/6 (19.5 overs) by 4 wickets.

The Story: Trying to overcompensate for their previous bowling failure, Punjab’s batters completely misread a tricky Ahmedabad surface. Suryansh Shedge managed a fighting 57 off 29 balls, but the rest collapsed under a brilliant four-wicket haul from Jason Holder (4/24), crawling to 163/9. Despite a stellar opening spell from Kagiso Rabada (2/22), Sai Sudharsan (57) anchored the chase as GT scraped home with just 1 ball left.

Loss 3 vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Hyderabad, May 6) — The Hydrabad Avalanche

Scorecard: Sunrisers Hyderabad 235/4 (20 overs) defeated Punjab Kings 202/7 (20 overs) by 33 runs.

The Story: Punjab ran headfirst into a commercial hurricane in Hyderabad. SRH’s batting unit went completely berserk, anchored by a brutal 69 from Heinrich Klaasen to post a towering 235/4. Traumatized by the early onslaught, Punjab’s high-octane chase never truly caught up with the required run rate, ending at a distant 202/7 despite late, empty resistance from the lower order.

Loss 4 vs. Delhi Capitals (Dharamshala, May 11) — The High-Altitude Heartbreak

Scorecard: Punjab Kings 210/5 (20 overs) lost to Delhi Capitals 216/7 (19 overs) by 3 wickets.

The Story: In their newly designated mountain fortress, PBKS looked back in business after skipper Shreyas Iyer (59*) and Priyansh Arya (56) combined to guide the team to a robust 210/5. Yet, the death bowling vanished again. Delhi’s Axar Patel (56 off 30) and David Miller (51) counter-attacked brutally, scaling the mountain with a whole over to spare.

Loss 5 vs. Mumbai Indians (Dharamshala, May 14) — Tilak Varma’s Gritty Revenge

Scorecard: Punjab Kings 200/8 (20 overs) lost to Mumbai Indians 205/4 (19.5 overs) by 6 wickets.

The Story: The match that triggered Arshdeep’s off-field “Andhere” meltdown was a close tactical battle. An explosive 57 from Prabhsimran and a late 38-run blitz from Azmatullah Omarzai pushed Punjab to 200/8. MI’s chase hung in the balance, but Tilak Varma played an innings of a lifetime—blasting an unbeaten 75* off 33 balls, including a 106-meter maximum.

Varma and Will Jacks (25*) target-hunted Punjab’s death bowlers to finish the game with 1 ball remaining, handing PBKS an unwanted T20 record of 10 structural failures when defending a 200+ total.

Loss 6 vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Dharamshala, May 17) — The Final Capitulation

Scorecard: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 222/4 (20 overs) defeated Punjab Kings 199/8 (20 overs) by 23 runs.

The Story: Needing a win to stay alive comfortably, Punjab ran into an ultra-motivated Virat Kohli. RCB posted a commanding 222/4, anchored by Kohli’s picturesque 58 and a brutal 73* from Venkatesh Iyer. Punjab’s chase collapsed instantly, slipping to a horrific 19/3 within the powerplay. Despite a valiant, lone-warrior 56 off 27 balls from Shashank Singh, PBKS finished at 199/8—handing RCB the official playoff spot and sealing their sixth consecutive loss.

The Complex Math: How Punjab Can Still Qualify

Despite losing six matches on the trot and sitting on a deeply bruised Net Run Rate (NRR), the bizarre, hyper-congested nature of the IPL 2026 points table means that Punjab Kings are mathematically alive—though they no longer control their own destiny.

To sneak into the fourth playoff spot with just 15 points, the Kings require a perfect alignment of external results:

The Mandatory Victory: First and foremost, Punjab Kings must win their final league match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 23 in Lucknow. A loss instantly seals their official exit.

The Margin of Victory: Because their NRR has taken a massive beating over the last three weeks, PBKS must defeat LSG by a massive margin (ideally over 60 runs or chasing the target within 13 overs) to artificially boost their net run rate past rival mid-table franchises.

Only one among CSK, SRH, RR and KKR can cross the 14 point mark

For Punjab to qualify, they not only need to win and win big, but make sure that only only one among SRH, KKR, RR and CSK can cross the 14 point mark.

Since Delhi Capitals have 12 points from 13 games having beaten Rajasthan Royals in their last game, the ideal situation for Punjab would be that Delhi win their last match against KKR as well.

RR, who now have 12 points from 12 games, play relatively weaker oppositions in LSG and MI and PBKS would hope that both of those teams beat Rajasthan.

As for CSK, the equation is simple for PBKS, they would hope that CSK win only against SRH. If CSK beat SRH and lose to GT, they will finish at 14 points.

SRH at 14 points play RCB and CSK in their last two matches. PBKS would hope that they lose both.

Lastly KKR, they can reach a maximum of 15 points. For that they would have to beat MI and DC. In that case also, PBKS would hope for DC and MI wins or at least one of them to win. That way KKR will be stopped at 13 points.

This way, all the teams except, RCB, GT and PBKS will remain behind the 15 point mark and one team, which will be better amongst the remaining teams, will enter playoffs and fight PBKS in eliminator.

So, PBKS is now at mercy of MI to take them out of darkness. It is ironical that it is the same team to whose player (Tilak Varma) Arshdeep Singh had referred to as Andhera (Darkness) and they now have to key to take Punjab out of Darkness.