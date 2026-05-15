In the Indian Premier League, momentum is a fickle friend. No team understands this brutal reality better right now than the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Just a few weeks ago, the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise looked absolutely unstoppable. Following a devastating mid-season collapse, they are trapped in a freefall that threatens to completely undo the finest start in the franchise’s history.

The contrast is staggering. Punjab has plummeted from a historic high directly into a desperate race to save their season.

The Rise: A Single-Season Masterclass

Punjab Kings began their campaign in spectacular fashion, playing a brand of fearless, high-octane cricket that completely blindsided their opponents.

The team tore through the early phase of the tournament to string together six consecutive victories. Their rampaging run encountered a brief pause when a highly anticipated clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain. By remaining undefeated through that washout and continuing their clinical form, they stretched their streak to seven matches unbeaten on the go (6 wins, 1 No Result).

This seven-game unbeaten stretch officially registered as the longest unbeaten streak for any side in a single season in IPL history. Driving this early success was their dynamic opening batter and leading run-scorer, Prabhsimran Singh, whose explosive form laid the perfect foundation for the top order.

The Fall: Catastrophic Losses and Fumbling Fields

And then, the wheels completely came off. Following their record-breaking start, the Kings hit a devastating wall, losing five matches in a row.

While the batting continued to spark in patches—including a magnificent, fighting maiden century from Cooper Connolly (107* off 59 balls) against Hyderabad—Punjab’s bowling unit lacked teeth, and their fielding completely disintegrated. The defining image of this slump belongs to all-rounder Shashank Singh, who has endured an unprecedented fielding crisis after returning from a hamstring injury, dropping a string of crucial catches.

The intricacies of Punjab’s sudden collapse reveal a team suffering from acute pressure. During the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 6, 2026, the fielding lapses reached a boiling point. Shashank Singh and Lockie Ferguson dropped regulation chances off the bowling of a visibly frustrated Yuzvendra Chahal. Earlier in the same innings, Cooper Connolly misjudged a high ball and dropped a sitter off SRH’s Ishan Kishan, who went on to score a rapid 55. Minutes later, Shashank dropped dangerous finisher Heinrich Klaasen, who capitalized on the reprieve to hammer a game-changing 69 off 43 balls to push SRH to a massive 235/4.

The blunders left head coach Ricky Ponting completely furious. Speaking live to the broadcasters during the mid-match interview on May 6, Ponting defended the player’s work ethic but admitted the situation had become bizarre, stating, “Poor Shashank Singh, it seems the ball is flying everywhere he’s going.” Ponting later went on to describe the team’s repeated fielding lapses as a “virus.”

The Eerie 2015 Coincidence

For long-time Punjab fans, this sudden collapse triggers severe déjà vu. The franchise is currently trapped in an eerie historical loop that perfectly mirrors the events of a decade ago.

In 2014, Punjab played arguably their finest cricket, storming all the way to the final before losing to KKR. The very next year, in 2015, the hangover was catastrophic. They suffered a horrific seven-match losing streak to finish dead last on the table.

Fast forward to the present cycle. In the 2025 season, a revitalized Punjab side fought their way back into the grand finale, ultimately falling just short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad. Now, right after making that 2025 final, they have dropped five games on the trot in 2026 and are actively staring down the barrel of equaling that worst-ever franchise record of seven consecutive defeats.

Still There But in Doubt: PBKS’ Current Situation

Punjab Kings still sit precariously in the mix, but their playoff buffer has completely vanished. Shreyas Iyer’s men have just two league games left to arrest the slide. If they don’t hold onto their catches and reverse this five-game curse immediately, they will match the ghost of 2015 by turning a finalist squad into a record-breaking disaster.