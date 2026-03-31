After a very close loss in the IPL 2025 season Punjab Kings are heading into Indian Premier League 2026 with a feeling that they still have something to prove.

Under the smart leadership of Shreyas Iyer and guidance from coach Ricky Ponting the team now looks stronger and more balanced.

They are no longer seen as underdogs and are ready to compete as one of the top sides in the league.

The Campaign Trail

Punjab Kings will begin their search for their first-ever title on March 31 at their main home ground in New Chandigarh where they will take on Gujarat Titans.

In the 2026 season, the team will use two home venues. They will play four matches at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium and then move to HPCA Stadium for their last three home games in May, creating a unique schedule, boosting fan excitement, adding strategic advantage, and building strong momentum for the crucial final phase of the tournament.

IPL 2026: PBKS Full Match Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) March 31 vs Gujarat Titans New Chandigarh 7:30 PM April 3 at Chennai Super Kings Chennai 7:30 PM April 6 at Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 7:30 PM April 11 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad New Chandigarh 3:30 PM April 16 at Mumbai Indians Mumbai 7:30 PM April 19 vs Lucknow Super Giants New Chandigarh 7:30 PM April 25 at Delhi Capitals Delhi 3:30 PM April 28 vs Rajasthan Royals New Chandigarh 7:30 PM May 3 at Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 7:30 PM May 6 at Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 7:30 PM May 11 vs Delhi Capitals Dharamshala 7:30 PM May 14 vs Mumbai Indians Dharamshala 7:30 PM May 17 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dharamshala 3:30 PM May 23 at Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 7:30 PM

Squad strength

Players like Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and the hard-hitting Shashank Singh, Punjab Kings have a strong group of Indian players.

If they make the most of their home matches in the cool weather of Dharamshala towards the end of the season 2026 could finally be the year they win the trophy especially

if their key players stay in form and deliver consistent performances in crucial matches, maintaining confidence, handling pressure well, and stepping up strongly during high stakes knockout games.