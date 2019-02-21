Pulwama fallout: BCCI mulls asking ICC to drop Pakistan from ICC World Cup 2019

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is considering to write a letter to the International Cricket Council regarding Pakistan’s participation in the ICC 2019 World Cup. The letter will likley address the issue of Pulwama attack which martyred 40 CRPF jawans of the country and will ask ICC to either leave Pakistan out of the World Cup or India withdraws from the tournament.

ICC is going to have a meeting on February 27, 2019 in which it is highly likely that BCCI will be raising this issue. ICC CEO David Richardson has said that he has not received any word yet regarding the issue from BCCI or the Pakistan Cricket Board.

A BCCI official denied that they have prepared such a note or letter saying that even if they made such a move, the ICC would be bound to reject it. “There is absolutely no constitutional or contractual way this could happen. The ICC constitution allows members the right to participate in ICC events as long as they’ve qualified,” a BCCI official told PTI.

Former Indian cricketers have said that throwing Pakistan out of the World Cup will not have much effect on the World Cup. However, if India decides to walk out of the World Cup, its revenue may be hit by 65-70%.

Earlier, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had raised this issue in a show with India Today where he said that India should not be playing Pakistan as the Indian team is strong enough to win the World Cup without having to play against Pakistan. Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar said that India has never lost to Pakistan in the World Cup and if India gives Pakistan a walk over then India will be giving away two crucial points in the World Cup. Gavaskar added that with the kind of mood that the country is in, he will back whatever decision is taken by the government.