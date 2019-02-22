Pulwama attack: BCCI says Centre to take call on India-Pakistan World Cup clash in June

The CoA also said that it would individually urge ICC members to “sever ties with any nation that is a terrorist hub”. (Reuters)

Amid a call to boycott the June 16 World Cup face-off between India and Pakistan, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Friday decided against taking any stand on the World Cup clash against Pakistan and said it will take a decision based on consultations with the government.

The CoA also said that it would individually urge ICC members to “sever ties with any nation that is a terrorist hub” and would ask for more protection for players during the World Cup 2019.

“We are in talks with the government. No decision has been taken on the June 16 match,” CoA chief Vinod Rai told reporters after the meeting.

In addition, the CoA decided that the IPL 2019 will not have a regular IPL opening ceremony and the amount of the budget for the opening ceremony will be given to kin of the victims of Pulwama blast.

With his statements, Rai put to rest the speculation that the CoA and the BCCI might approach the ICC seeking Pakistan’s ouster from the World Cup 2019 in England that starts on May 30. However, there exists no such provision in the ICC’s regulations that allow one member to seek the ouster of another.

The call to boycott the match in the mega-event has come from some prominent names in Indian cricket such as senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and former captain Mohammed Azharuddin in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also spoke on the issue and said the decision has to be taken by the BCCI. “It’s not in our hands, if BCCI says, we will play if they say no then we won’t. I think it is high time, we need to take firm action. I am not saying all people there(Pakistan) are at fault but those who are responsible should be acted against,” he told ANI.