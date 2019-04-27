Once a PUBG fan, Divyansh Panwar helps India secure 2020 Tokyo Olympic quota in shooting

By: |
Published: April 27, 2019 12:30:11 PM

Divyansh, 17, has secured India's fourth Olympic quota place in shooting by winning a silver medal in the ISSF World Cup held at Beijing.

divyansh panwar, 2020 tokyo olympicsDivyansh Panwar won silver at ISSF World Cup, Beijing. (Photo/Indian Express)

Divyansh Panwar wins silver at ISSF World Cup! Like many teenagers, Divyansh Panwar was addicted to online combat game PUBG. Worried over his fixation with the game, Divyansh’s father Ashok Panwar got him admitted to the Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi to train in shooting in 2017. A couple of years later, Divyansh has not only terminated his father’s worries but also made India proud.

Divyansh, 17, has secured India’s fourth Olympic quota place in shooting by winning a silver medal in the ISSF World Cup held at Beijing. He defeated Chinese Hui Zicheng getting India a spot in the 10m rifle event in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

This was Divyansh’s only second senior competition, however, the young shooter underlined that being the youngest in the final round of the competition did not perturb him.

Admitting that it was tough competing with experienced players, Divyash said the experience would help him in his career ahead.

Also Read: Chitra wins gold on final day to help India finish 4th in Asian Athletics C’ships

“Feeling really proud to have won quota for my country. I have gained in experience from this final. It was very tough with proven shooters, Olympians in fray,” Divyansh told PTI after winning the medal and quota.

“Like any youngster, I used to really enjoy playing PUBG, now I love shooting and that’s what I do again and again,” Divyash told The Indian Express. “To win a medal for India has always been my dream and I am happy to have done that today also. Being the youngest in the final round did not mean extra pressure on me,” he went on to add.

Recalling the days when he used to scold Divyash for playing PUBG, his father said it was ironical that the family watched their son competing in Beijing online.

“We used to scold him for playing online games and ironically, we saw his final in Beijing online. Like most teenagers, he wasted time playing PUBG rather than focussing on his training or studies and I would often scold him. But I tell you, after winning the medal today, he would have played a round of PUBG,” The Indian Express quoted Ashok Panwar, as saying.

