Just days before its March 26 kickoff, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially announced that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 will be played entirely behind closed doors.

Confirmed by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday (March 22), the decision marks a historic shift for a tournament which was slated to expand to eight teams and six cities this year. Instead, the league will now be restricted to just two venues: Lahore and Karachi. The two new teams which will be competing for the first time in PSL are the Hyderabad Kingsmen and the Sialkot Stallionz.

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The West Asia conflict & security protocols

The escalating conflict in West Asia (US-Israel-Iran) has forced Pakistan’s security agencies to heighten internal protocols. “PSL is an international brand with many global stars. We cannot ask 30,000 people to congregate daily when security agencies have advised restricted public movement,” Naqvi stated.

The Fuel and energy emergency

Pakistan is currently grappling with a severe petrol and electricity crisis triggered by global oil supply disruptions. To manage the shortage, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already instituted work-from-home orders and school closures. Moving the PSL to just two cities reduces the massive logistical fuel footprint required to transport eight teams and broadcast crews across six different provinces.

The ‘Gate money’ Compensation Model

In a significant financial move, the PCB confirmed it will compensate all eight franchises for the loss of gate receipts. This insurance payout from the board is designed to prevent a total commercial collapse of the franchises, which rely heavily on ticket revenue to balance their books.

Fans can watch the matches on TV only

PSL will effectively be a TV-only league match with fans having the option of watching matches on TV only.

Matches previously scheduled for Peshawar (a high-risk zone under international travel advisories) and the newly renovated Faisalabad stadium have been scrapped.

The PCB has promised a 72-hour refund window for all fans who had already purchased tickets for the 44-match season.