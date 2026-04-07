Pakistan player Mir Hamza Sajjad got hit on the head during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 practice session. The Islamabad United player was rushed to a local hospital in Karachi following a serious head injury during a net session on Tuesday (April 7).

The incident occurred at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre, where the team was training ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

The Incident: Consciousness Lost on Field

According to eyewitness reports and sources within the camp, the player, whose identity is currently being withheld by the franchise pending a formal medical update, was struck on the back of the head. The impact was caused by a powerful shot hit by New Zealand batter Mark Chapman, who is currently a key member of the United squad.

The player reportedly failed to track the trajectory of the ball and was struck flush on the head, causing him to collapse and briefly lose consciousness on the spot.

Medical Emergency and Hospitalisation

The Islamabad United medical staff provided immediate on-field assistance before the player was stabilized and transported via ambulance to a nearby private hospital for emergency evaluation.

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Practice abandoned as somber mood hits camp

The gravity of the situation led the Islamabad United management to immediately abandon the training session. Players and support staff were reportedly seen in a visibly distressed state following the accident. The franchise has not yet released an official statement regarding the player’s availability for the remainder of the season or the specific extent of the injury. However, early reports from the hospital suggest the player is currently stable and communicating with the medical staff.

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Sajjad’s cricket career

On the cricketing front, Sajjad has played six T20 matches and scalped eight wickets. In his first-class career, he has 25 wickets to his name. The right-arm fast bowler was included by Islamabad United for PKR 70 lakh and has not played a PSL match yet.