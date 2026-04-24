If you thought the rivalry between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars was intense on the pitch, the pre-match toss for their PSL 2026 clash took it to a literal—and hilarious—new level. In a video that has now gone viral, the team mascots, Basheera (Karachi) and Badshah (Lahore), engaged in a mock “WWE-style” brawl right under the noses of captains David Warner and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The spectacle left the two skippers visibly bemused, with Warner looking particularly confused as he witnessed the “trailer” for one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

ANOTHER LEVEL OF CLOWNERY UNLOCKED IN PSL



During the toss, the Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings mascots started trading blows at each other 😂😂😂



Shaheen Afridi was clearly embarrassed and David Warner was bemused to watch the two mascots fighting pic.twitter.com/QKDjZJrUOR — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) April 23, 2026

“Don’t Spoil the Pitch!”: Ramiz Raja’s Viral Commentary

The true MVP of the moment was former PCB Chairman turned commentator Ramiz Raja, who provided a deadpan, play-by-play narration of the mascot scuffle that added to the absurdity of the scene.

“Well, it is called the Classico. We’ve got Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at each other’s throats before the toss… and there’s a little bit of a scuffle,” Raja quipped. “I just… don’t spoil the pitch, please. I think that’s enough. Enough, guys, enough. You can leave now.”

Turning to a grinning David Warner, Raja added: “There’s a little trailer for you, David. In case you didn’t realize the rivalry, we enacted one for you.”

The Reaction: A Circus or Pure Entertainment?

While the captains and commentators took it in good spirits, the incident sparked a polarized reaction on social media.

The “Meme-fest”: Fans on X (formerly Twitter) quickly turned the clip into a meme, with many joking that the mascots showed more “intent” than some of the batters this season.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) quickly turned the clip into a meme, with many joking that the mascots showed more “intent” than some of the batters this season. The Critics: Others were less impressed, questioning the “circus-like” atmosphere of the PSL presentation and calling the gimmick “clownery.”

On-Field Drama Follows Pre-Match Comedy

Once the mascots were cleared off the field, the actual game lived up to the hype.

Lahore Qalandars posted a formidable 199/6 , powered by fifties from Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique.

posted a formidable , powered by fifties from Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique. David Warner anchored the chase with a composed 63*, but the night belonged to Khushdil Shah, whose blistering 44 off 14 balls dismantled Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf in the final overs to seal a 5-wicket win for Karachi.

The Verdict: Whether you love or hate the mascots’ antics, the Karachi-Lahore rivalry continues to be the undisputed highlight of the PSL calendar—both for the cricket and the chaos.