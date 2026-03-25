The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2026) is officially set to begin on March 26. However, this season is far from business-as-usual. Amidst regional geopolitical tensions and a burgeoning fuel crisis in Pakistan, the league has undergone a massive structural shift, moving to a watch from home model.

As defending champions Lahore Qalandars prepare to face the newly-inducted Hyderabad Kingsmen in the season opener at Gaddafi Stadium, Indian fans are left with one burning question: Where can we watch the action?

Is PSL 2026 live streamed in India?

The short answer is no. In a significant blow to cricket enthusiasts across the border, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that media rights for India were withheld during the final bidding process in February 2026.

Unlike previous years where platforms like Sony Sports Network or FanCode provided a legal window for Indian viewers, no official broadcaster or digital streaming partner has been signed for the Indian territory this season. Consequently, the matches will not be available on Indian television or mainstream OTT platforms.

The “behind closed doors” season

This year’s PSL is historic for multiple reasons. For the first time, the league has expanded to eight franchises, adding the Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindi Pindiz.

However, due to the ongoing West Asia conflict and a severe national fuel crisis, the PCB has made the difficult call to host the entire tournament behind closed doors.

Venues Restricted: Matches originally planned for six cities (including Peshawar and Multan) have been consolidated into just two: Lahore and Karachi.

No Opening Ceremony: To align with national austerity measures, the opening ceremony has been cancelled.

Resource Conservation: The Pakistan government has requested restricted public movement to save fuel, leading to the fans-free stadium policy for the initial stages of the tournament.

The 8-Team Battle: Captains to Watch

Despite the empty stands, the quality of cricket remains high with a stellar lineup of captains:

Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars)

David Warner (Karachi Kings)

Mohammad Rizwan (Rawalpindi Pindiz)

Marnus Labuschagne (Hyderabad Kingsmen)

Shadab Khan (Islamabad United)

Ashton Turner (Multan Sultans)

Quetta Gladiators (Saud Shakeel)