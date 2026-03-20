The Pakistan Super League’s 2026 edition is the most ambitious edition so far with eight teams, a first-ever open auction, and a record contingent of overseas talent drawn from across the cricketing world. However, this is where the problem begins as they now face a hurdle.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), trying to amend things after drawing attention by not participating in the T20 World Cup, might also not send its players for the PSL. Among those who made it through the February 11 auction in Lahore are six Bangladeshi cricketers: Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shoriful Islam, and Tanzid Hasan Tamim.

Mustafizur Rahman became the most expensive Bangladeshi player in PSL history — signed as a direct acquisition by Lahore Qalandars for PKR 6.44 crore (approximately USD 230,000).

The NOC Tangle: International Duty Pulls Players Back

The BCB issued partial NOCs to ensure key players remain available for the ODI series against New Zealand as they host three ODIs on April 17, 20, and 23, followed by T20 internationals on April 27, 29, and May 2, with the preparatory camp beginning March 27.

With the PSL kicking off on March 26 and wrapping up on May 3, the entire PSL and Bangladesh home series are colliding, and the star Bangladeshi players will most likely not be available for the duration.

However, the deeper details say that Tanzid Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, and Rishad Hossain have been granted NOCs through April 12, while Parvez Hossain has been permitted to remain until April 21. Mustafizur Rahman holds a split NOC — available from March 26 to April 12 and again from April 24 to May 3, while being exempted from the T20 series against New Zealand.

That means five of the six Bangladeshi players are set to leave before the PSL enters its playoff phase — an outcome that could significantly affect their franchises’ plans heading into the business end of the tournament.

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The Warners, Smiths, and Labuschagnes: Australia’s travel advisory

The Australian government’s smart traveller guide on Pakistan says that nationals must avoid travel to sensitive areas such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Balochistan, and other tribal districts on the Afghan and Iran border. But the PSL matches will take place in Peshawar, which is in KPK. It remains to be seen how Australian players will plan their travel while playing in the PSL.

PSL 2026 Overseas Player & Availability Tracker

PSL 2026 — Overseas Players