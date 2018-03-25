PSL 2018 Final LIVE Streaming Online, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: When and where to watch Pakistan Premier League on TV

PSL 2018 Final LIVE Streaming Online, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Both the teams have lifted the trophy in the past. While United won the Pakistan Super League in 2016, Zalmi emerged victorious in 2017. (Twitter)

PSL 2018 Final LIVE Streaming Online, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: The final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the National Stadium, Karachi, a venue which hasn’t seen any high-profile game since 2009 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test. Islamabad had defeated Karachi Kings to reach the final while Quetta Gladiators defeated the same opposition in a thrilling eliminator. Both the teams have lifted the trophy in the past. While United won the Pakistan Super League in 2016, Zalmi emerged victorious in 2017. Two big names – Tamim Iqbal and Misbah Ul Haq will miss the final and all eyes will be once again on Kamran Akmal who has been in an outstanding form in the tournament.

When is Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2018 final?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Pakistan Super League 2018 final will be played on Sunday, March 25.

Where will Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2018 final be played?

The 2018 Pakistan Super League final between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

What time does Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2018 final start?

The PSL 2018 final will start at 7:30 PM IST. However, the toss will start 30 minutes before the match at 7:30 PM.

How to watch PSL 2018 Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United final on TV?

The PSL final will be broadcast on DSports. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament in India.

How to watch PSL 2018 final LIVE Streaming Online, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United?

The PSL final between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United can be live streamed on Jio TV.

Here are the squads for PSL 2018 Final:

Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi(w), Sahibzada Farhan, Chadwick Walton, Jean-Paul Duminy(c), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Samit Patel, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Sami, Amad Butt, Samuel Badree, Steven Finn, Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Hasan, Zafar Gohar, Iftikhar Ahmed.

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal(w), Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Hafeez, Saad Nasim, Darren Sammy(c), Liam Dawson, Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Sameen Gul, Ibtisam Sheikh, Riki Wessels, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Asghar, Khushdil Shah, Haris Sohail, Hammad Azam