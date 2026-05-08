Pakistan’s premier T20 league finds itself caught in a financial Mexican standoff. On one side stands the Pakistan Cricket Board, brandishing legal notices to recover billions in unpaid fees. On the other are the PSL franchises, who refuse to pay up until the board releases their share of the central revenue pool. As of May 7, 2026, the dispute has gone public, exposing a deep liquidity crisis within the board and threatening the stability of the league itself.

The PCB’s Claim: Pay Your Fees or Lose Your Team

Following the conclusion of PSL 11 — won by Peshawar Zalmi, who defeated debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets in the final — PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s board launched a vigorous recovery drive. The board’s stance is simple: franchises, broadcasters, and commercial partners are sitting on money that belongs to the PCB.

The Default: A major media rights company that secured broadcasting, streaming, and commercial rights for both the PSL and Pakistan international cricket has allegedly defaulted on payments worth around PKR 4.5 billion after suffering significant financial losses. That default has created a chain reaction, affecting the PCB’s cash flow, delaying audits, and disrupting the timely settlement of league accounts.

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The Ultimatum: The PCB issued legal notices to several defaulting franchises and other parties, set a deadline of April 29, and warned that failure to clear annual fees could lead to the termination of their contracts. Following the notices, several franchises deposited their full dues.

The Defence: PCB officials have bluntly told franchises: “How can we pay you until we receive payments from other stakeholders?”

The Franchise Rebuttal: Where Is Our Money?

The franchises are not just defending their delay — they are counter-claiming. While the PCB wants its annual fees, the teams are demanding their slice of the central revenue pool, the pot that collects media rights, sponsorships, and ticket sales.

PSL 10 Arrears: One unnamed franchise has flagged that it has not received approximately PKR 96 crore from the central revenue pool of PSL’s 10th edition.

PSL 2025 Hangover: Several other teams are still awaiting payments of between PKR 40 and 45 crore pending from the 2025 season.

Compounding matters, the dispute has its roots even further back. Franchises have asked the board to clear central pool shares that have been pending since 2010.

Who Owes Whom: The Full Picture

Debtor Creditor Amount Status Major media rights company PCB ~PKR 4.5 billion Alleged default after claimed financial losses. Legal notices issued. PCB has secured a bank guarantee from new rights holder. PCB One unnamed legacy franchise ~PKR 96 crore Unpaid share from PSL 10 central revenue pool. PCB Several legacy franchises PKR 40–45 crore each Pending distributions from PSL 2025 season. PCB All franchises (from 2026) PKR 85 crore per season (guaranteed minimum) New 2026–2030 commitment. Final amounts dependent on full account settlement. Legacy franchises PCB Annual franchise fees Several cleared dues after legal notices. Some outstanding cases unresolved. New Multan Sultans ownership PCB Annual franchise fees Cleared in full before PSL 11.

The Guaranteed Payout Pressure

The financial mess is made more acute by a new agreement for the 2026–2030 cycle. The PCB has committed to paying each PSL franchise a minimum guaranteed central pool share of PKR 85 crore per season for the first five years of their new agreements. If league revenues fall short, the PCB must cover the difference from its own coffers — a commitment that only increases the pressure on the board to resolve the broadcaster default.

The Business Impact: Audits on Hold

The standoff has paralysed the PCB’s internal accounting. Because billions remain stuck in limbo, the board has been unable to keep its financial records up to date or audit its accounts for the current cycle. While the new ownership group of the Multan Sultans cleared all payments in advance of PSL 11, the legacy franchises remain locked in this fiscal battle.

The rights situation was further complicated when the PCB sold PSL 11 broadcast rights to a new entity linked to the Rawalpindiz franchise, which then sub-licensed the rights back to the same company already facing payment issues. Learning from the experience, the PCB has since secured a bank guarantee from the new media rights holder, which can be cashed in the event of non-payment.

The Bottom Line: Is PSL’s business model under threat?

This is not just a ledger dispute — it is a battle for the soul of the PSL’s business model. In previous years, the PCB allowed franchises to adjust their annual fees against their share of the central pool. This year, the board has demanded full and timely payments first. Until the broadcaster pays the PCB, and the PCB pays the franchises, Pakistan cricket’s money standoff remains firmly unresolved.