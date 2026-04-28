The stage is set for a big European clash as defending champions Paris Saint-Germain take on German giants Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes. This is the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final and it features two of the most attacking teams in the world.

Bayern come into this match on a strong 19-match unbeaten run while PSG are aiming to defend their European title. Both managers Luis Enrique and Vincent Kompany expect a game full of small details that could decide the result.

Bayern are also chasing a treble in Kompany’s second season. They’ve already won the Bundesliga and have reached the DFB Cup final where they will face Stuttgart later this season.

PSG, on the other hand, are six points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and have been in excellent form. Since winning their first Champions League title last year they’ve also added the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Intercontinental Cup, and French Super Cup to their trophy collection.

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Bayern head into this game after a thrilling 4-3 comeback win over Mainz, where they came back from 3-0 down at half-time. Four different players Nicholas Jackson, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, and Harry Kane scored in that match.

They reached the semi-finals after beating Real Madrid 6-4 on aggregate including a dramatic 4-3 win in the second leg at home.

PSG meanwhile, beat Angers 3-0 in Ligue 1 and had an easy time in the quarter-finals defeating Liverpool 4-0 on aggregate with 2-0 wins both home and away.

The two teams have already played each other earlier in the tournament, with Bayern winning 2-1. PSG will be looking to get revenge this time.

In terms of team news Bayern will miss Serge Gnabry due to a hamstring injury and they are unsure about Lennart Karl’s fitness.

For PSG, Vitinha is still a doubt after missing recent matches because of a heel problem.

Venue and match timing

The PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg is scheduled to be played at Parc des Princes, Paris, from 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, April 29.

How to watch live telecast

The PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League semi-final will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu) channels in India.

How to Live Stream match featuring PSG vs Bayern Munich in the world

The match will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. Fans across the globe can catch every minute of the action through the following official broadcasters