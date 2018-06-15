Probe launched against Shahid Afridi after photos of chained lion at his residence go viral

Shahid Afridi’s daughter copying his signature celebration with a lion in the backdrop. (Source: Twitter)

The Sindh Wildlife (SWL) department has launched a probe against Shahid Afridi for the alleged presence of a lion at former Pakistan cricketer’s house. Shahid Afridi had posted a picture of a chained lion at his house in Karachi. “It’s great to spend time with loved ones. One of the best feeling in the world to have my daughter copy my wicket-taking celebrations. And yes don’t forget to take care of animals, they too deserve our love and care,” Afridi captioned the post which went viral all over the social media.

The SWL conservator Taj Muhammad Shaikh was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune that the investigation will begin after Eid while confirming that the lion was owned by a person, Hassan Hussain who held the animal’s license along with a travel permit. The permit is issued after inspection by the license jurisdiction team, said Hassan Hussain. However, license branch in-charge Rashid Agha said that the wild animals can only be kept inside a zoo, as they only issue them permits.

“I even informed the SWL department before taking my lion to Afridi’s home,” Hussain said further adding that Afridi’s detractors are just trying to pull him down. After facing severe backlash on the social media for apparent lion chaining, Afridi had released a statement on his Facebook account.

“I respect the fact that animals need free space and wildlife to survive however I would like to say on record that these pictures are taken at my house and not at any zoo. The animal was brought to my house for showing it to my kids. The owner has tamed them since they were 2 months old and they are this big, they are totally home brought up, the person who owns them has a license as well. The fact it was chained was just to be on the safe side but where they live is in an entirely free environment,” the statement read.